New Zealand orders review of Covid treatment to ‘sharpen’ response | New Zeland





The New Zealand government has set up an independent advisory group to review its treatment of the most recent coronavirus outbreak and to sharpen its ongoing pandemic response. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced the body’s formation on Tuesday, following criticism of governments handling a group of coronavirus cases in Auckland. The city went into a deadlock twice last month after confirmed cases were revealed to have defied house arrest orders, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to express frustration with violators. This, in turn, led to criticism of governments ’communication and communication strategy by South Auckland community leaders, his political opponents and the media. Ardern told Radio New Zealand that plans for the body preceded the latest blast, but the government had previously learned from independent reviews of its contact tracking systems and the implementation of its testing strategy. The new group will allow for ongoing improvement work, she said. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed frustration with lawbreakers following the recent Aucklands Covid cases. Photos: Marty Melville / AFP / Getty Images Hipkins said discovering lessons from the South Auckland explosion would be one of the first priorities. I imagine as I look at this latest answer there will undoubtedly be things that can be improved next time and that is exactly what we want to do. I have already warned some of the things I want them to look at, such as whether having four different categories of contacts was helpful or a hindrance. The opposition National Party has welcomed the move, and in particular the watchdog over managed isolation and quarantine system, following violations at the Pullman Hotel earlier this year. This is something many people have been looking for for some time, said Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop. The group is tasked with advising on every aspect of the Covid-19 governments’ response, including strategic direction, public relations, and planning an explosion. He will also oversee the implementation of previous reviews. Its chairman, Sir Brian Roche, chaired the test strategy advisory committee in a report released in December. criticized ministry of health for poor messaging and coordination. Act of the party leader, David Seymour, said group formation was an acknowledgment that many of the recommendations made in that report had not been adopted. He said the New Zealand Covid-19 response should be drawn from under the health ministry monopoly and under a multi-disciplinary, public and private workforce. Lowy Institute ranked New Zealand response Covid-19 as the best of any country in the world with only 26 deaths – arguing that small nations, with a population of less than 10 million people, and countries where political leaders are trusted, and have effective state agencies, responded best to the pandemic. Involvement and engagement are priorities for the new group, with terms of reference making it clear that members will be expected to engage with wider actors including Mori iwi (tribes) and vulnerable communities to ensure they have a broad view of the system. Members under Roche are former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe, epidemiologist Phillip Hall, health physician Mori Dale Bramley and Pacific public health expert Debbie Ryan. The Covid-19 Independent Review, Improvement, and Advisory will begin work from March 15, meeting at least twice a month until June next year.

