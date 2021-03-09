The Philippines will deal with 30 million Novavax hits at Palace Palace on Wednesday





(Philstar.com) – 9 March 2021 – 1:17 pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:11 pm) – The Philippines will sign a final agreement Wednesday with US biotech company Novavax for 30 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed this during a virtual conference on Tuesday. “Tomorrow, a supply agreement will be signed with Novovax for 30 million [doses of its] vaccines, “he said in Filipino. Chief of Implementation of the National Task Force against COVID-19 Carlito Galvez Jr. is scheduled to fly to India on Tuesday and will stay there until Friday, to secure deals with Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII). Novavax in January said Phase 3 trials conducted in Britain showed that its vaccine had an efficacy of 89.3%. According to the company, its stroke proved 95.6% effective against the original strain of coronavirus and 85.6% effective against a more infectious variant that first appeared in the UK. Novavax has not yet received authorization for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration in the country. The government blocks another 1 million doses of Sinovac Roque also announced that the government has signed a supply agreement with Chinese company Biotech Sinovac for one million more of its vaccines. The deal will cost the Philippines P700 million. The Sinovac strikes were the first to arrive in the country after Beijing donated 600,000 of them to the Philippines. Vaccines have been used to inoculate healthcare workers under the age of 60. Only vaccines from Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca have been illuminated for urgent use by the FDA. The initial deliveries of 525,600 hits from AstraZeneca were also completed by the COVAX facility this month, paving the way for the inoculation of more healthcare workers, including those who are senior citizens. Officials are trying to finalize vaccine deals amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, with the Department of Health reporting over 3,000 new infections daily four days in a row. Despite the presence of the two most contagious variants of COVID-19 in the Philippines, the DOH on Monday insisted that the increase is largely due to people not complying with health protocols. Since the government launched its inoculation effort late this month, some 35,669 health care workers have been vaccinated since March 7, according to the health department. – Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Agence France-Presse

As It Happens LAST UPDATE: March 8, 2021 – 8:51 am The national government has so far secured two formal agreements for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, one with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India. Check out this space for small-scale vaccine developments in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash) March 8, 2021 – 8:51 am The Philippines will receive a total of 4.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the WHO-led structure COVAX. In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart”, Cabinet Secretary Carlo Nograles says there is no indicative timeline for the arrival of Pfizer vaccines in the country as Moderna strikes are expected to arrive by June. March 6, 2021 – 12:36 pm At least 38,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility are arriving on Sunday, the Department of Health says. ONLY WE | Confirmed by DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire the arrival of an over 38,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca # COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow, March 7th. pic.twitter.com/bcrIDqaYMv – News5 (@ News5PH) March 6, 2021 March 4, 2021 – 7:23 p.m. The plane carrying the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility landed at Villamour air base in Pasay City. Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs March 4, 2021 – 10:13 am At least 8,559 people have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine since March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Carlo Nograles. These were administered at 32 sites in Metro Manila. The cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 vaccines donated to Sinovac ahve have already been delivered. March 3, 2021 – 3:18 p.m. Against Malacanang, car vaccine Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility. “I can not confirm it yet. We have been electrified twice there. It is good to confirm when a plane flies from Belgium,” Galvez was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News.







