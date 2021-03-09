Publisher Wire moves Delhi HC challenging new digital media rules





The Foundation for Independent Journalism, which publishes the news site Wires, has challenged the Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media), 2021 before the Delhi High Court. The case will be heard today by Chief Justice Division DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The new rules announced on February 26th will bring social media, digital news and over-the-top (OTT) platforms under the regulatory framework. Digital news platforms will be governed by Part-III of the rules entitled Code of Ethics and the procedures and safeguards which will be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). According to the guidelines, digital news platforms will now have to follow the journalistic conduct of the Press Council of India (PCI) and the Program Code under the Cable Television Network Act, which is now applicable to the press and TV. The rules also mandate a three-tier grievance mechanism for news publishers, OTT Platforms and digital media. Publishers will need to appoint a Complaints Officer based in India who will be responsible for correcting complaints received by him. The officer will make a decision on any complaints he receives within 15 days. There may be one or more self-regulatory bodies of publishers. Such a body is governed by a retired judge of the High Court, a High Court or a prominent independent person and has no more than six members. Such a body will have to be registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). This body will oversee compliance by the publisher with the Code of Ethics and will address complaints that have not been resolved by the publisher within 15 days. The MIB will formulate an oversight mechanism. It will publish a statute for self-regulatory bodies, including Codes of Practice. He will establish an Inter-Departmental Committee to hear complaints. Reacting to the new rules, the DigiPub News India Foundation, of which The Wire is a member, wrote to the Union Minister for I&B and the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, expressing his reservations about Mediation Rules 2021. DigiPub has asked the government to repeal the rules or keep them pending until these concerns are addressed. “These rules in some countries seem to contradict the basic principle of news and their role in a democracy. While rules and laws already exist to require responsible news outlets, the above rules enable the executive government to lift even content published as news (Rule 14.) among others, “the foundation said in the letter. The digital body of news publishers said there are several other anomalies in the rules as formulated. “In the Rules as drafted, the expression may call for undesirable follow-up action, such as in the case of defamation. Such an action should take place only after a trial by open courts of law, on legal principles. This whole legal process is disregarded by the Rules, so much so that, on a defamation complaint, a body composed of bureaucrats and controlled by the Central Government may decide on the merits and block access to the content of any publication of current affairs ”. He also stated that regardless of whether a publication is pornographic or violates any other law, it is a matter of due process and adjudication by an open and independent judiciary. All these powers will now be exercised by a body of the Government of India. This is also contrary to the principle of separation of powers, noted DIGIPUB. DIGIPUB also believes that giving government officials the power to impose reasonable restrictions may prevent news media from doing their job. He also said that reasonable restrictions must be clearly and explicitly necessary for the interests listed in Article 19 (2), and must also be reasonable, fair and just. He also stressed that the ‘news and content of current affairs’, the ‘newspaper’ and a ‘publisher’ of the same, are not recognized at all by the IT Act. “When the parent statute does not understand these operations, the delegated legislation within these rules does not need to consider its digital news.”

