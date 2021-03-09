International
Covid-19: Vaccines start for families of border workers when the first vaccine clinic opens
New Zealand’s first large-scale vaccination clinic Covid-19 has opened in Auckland as health workers open strokes for families of border workers.
Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the clinic had been set up as officials stepped up the next phase of the Covid-19 immunization program: targeting 50,000 home contacts of border and quarantine workers.
About 150 people will be vaccinated at the clinic every day and authorities predict that these numbers will increase rapidly over the next week.
The opening of the clinic on Tuesday, in the southern Auckland suburb of East Tmaki, comes after the Government announced it had provided an additional 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine one for every New Zealand.
* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about New Zealand coronavirus vaccines
* The first real world data on Covid-19 vaccines is – and their really good news
* Covid-19: The first batch of vaccines given in NZ, with 25 health workers receiving strokes
* Covid-19: Vaccination of everyone in New Zealand will last ‘all year round’, says Ardern
Two more large-scale vaccination centers will open in the west and center of Auckland in the coming weeks, where the initial focus will be on home contacts of border guards and MIQs.
A total of 134 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.
Ten vaccinators were on site, including some who had been vaccinated by border guards in recent weeks.
Health authorities are also working with Mori and Pacific NGOs to set up smaller community-based vaccination clinics for families in South Auckland.
Air New Zealand employee James Fogasavaiis parents Sa and Luana and sister Denise received their first Covid-19 vaccine at the clinic Tuesday morning.
Fogasavaii said it was important that his family was vaccinated, to protect themselves from the virus, but also to be advocates for their community and church: just to spread the word that it is important to get this vaccination.
His father, Sa Fogasavaii, was grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated: good for you, boys, everyone, for your life, your children if you love your children, come and do it.
Aaron Te Moananui, whose partner works in a MIQ facility, wanted to encourage Kiwis to get vaccinated.
Living with someone who works on the border and just putting my family in safe arms just makes me get this injection today, he said.
At Moananui he called on people who were not sure to talk to those who had been vaccinated.
You do not know until you get here … nurses will make you feel welcome and feel like there is nothing to worry about.
Whnau, come along and take the kick.
Only those who were invited will be vaccinated at the clinic, Bloomfield said.
As part of the distribution, border workers and MICs subject to a mandatory testing order are required to name the people they live with, and record their contact details.
County Health Boards then invite those contacts to schedule a vaccination at the center.
Then they have to present the invitation letter, to confirm that they have been a house contact.
The figure of 50,000 is an estimate, based on four people per front line employee, the actual number of household contacts invited to be vaccinated will depend on how many people have been appointed.
The director of the immunization group of the Ministry of Health for the Covid-19 vaccine and immunization program Dr Joe Bourne said the program was focused on building a protection ring across the country.
The key, he said, was making the process work on a national scale, but also allowing changes to the program, to accommodate differences between communities.
The response had been positive, as they through the center had seen immunization as a community responsibility rather than a personal choice, he said.
Matt Hannant, director of the vaccination program for the Northern Region Health Coordination Center (NRHCC), said the process had gone well so far for the 80 staff who would run the center.
He said he had a goal to make the process as accessible as possible and the information was provided in a number of languages.
Bloomfield said the next phase of the spread was to vaccinate the country about 55,000 health workers on the front line, many of whom would be vaccinated at similar dedicated centers.
It is expected that it will be needed throughout the year to vaccinate the general population.
