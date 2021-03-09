SC rejects election for 8 challenging stages of guilt in WB, use of Jai Shri Ram slogan





The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking instructions from the Election Commission to stop it from holding Assembly elections in West Bengal in an uneven way in eight phases, Hindu reported. The summons, filed by Attorney ML Sharma, also sought instructions from the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the use of Jai Shri Ram as a slogan in election campaigns. In his petition, Sharma claimed that holding elections in West Bengal alone in eight stages was a violation of the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution, Bar and bench reported. There is no law [that] has yet to be drafted by empowering the election commission to approve an unequal treatment of elections between the five states at will, the petition said, according to Bar and bench. Conduct elections in eight stages while other states in one stage especially when West Bengal has not faced any terrorist attack or under a disputed war zone. It is a clear case of violation of Art[icle] 14 of the Constitution of India. Elections for the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight stages from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission announced last month. However, three other states and the Kerala Union Territories, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to the polls simultaneously, in a single round on 6 April. Assam, meanwhile, will vote in three phases, between March 27 and April 6. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also questioned the poll body’s decision to hold the election in eight stages, accusing it of operating under the influence of the Center. Sharma, meanwhile, in his petition also opposed the use of Jai Shri Ram, a slogan saluting the Hindu deity Ram, in election campaigns. He tried to get Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari interviewed on the issue, according to Hindu. Secularism is a fundamental unchangeable structure of the Constitution, Sharma said in his prayer, according to Bar and bench. The use of the provocative religious slogan Jai Shri Ram has created municipal disharmony and hatred among the citizens of India. He submitted that the use of the slogan constituted a violation of Articles 123 and 125 of the Law on Representation of People, Bar and bench reported. A bank with three judges of the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, however, rejected the petition and asked him to address a High Court or Election Commission, Hindu reported. We do not agree with you, said the bench, according Bar and bench. We have read the whole issue, dismissed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos