Philippine Police Shoot Nine Dead in Anti-Communist Raids – Diplomat

Over the weekend, Philippine police backed by military units killed nine people in a series of attacks against suspected communist insurgents in the southern part of Luzon Island.

Philippine authorities developed separate raids in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal, while serving at least 24 search warrants, mainly for unlicensed firearms and explosives.

The police have since the claim that all those killed were linked to communist terrorist groups and had shot at the officers as search warrants were handed over to them and that six other suspects were arrested and nine escaped. However, activist groups including rights organizations Rights and Altermidya, said those killed were mostly unarmed labor organizers and left-wing activists.

Indeed, it is difficult to give the police the benefit of the doubt, as they have provided the same pretext in the cases of thousands of people shot during President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war since 2016.

As usual, Duterte appeared to him gives the game away late last week when he delivered a speech at the Cagayan de Oro in which he described the Communist Army of the Young Peoples (NPA) as bandits and ordered the police to be ruthless in eradicating them.

If there is a meeting and you see them armed, they kill, they kill, do not mind human rights, I will be the one to go to jail, I am not in a bad condition, said Duterte.

Communist uprisings have plagued the Philippines since before its independence, feeding island nations massively distorted economic inequalities and feudal land distribution patterns. The current uprising, which is led by the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), dates back to 1969, and despite ongoing counter-insurgency operations, has managed to survive and expand into the rugged interior of Luzon and other islands.

Upon coming to office, Duterte promised to end the nearly half-century-old uprising and seemed uniquely good at doing so, given his close personal ties to left-wing political groups. (Indeed, he once studied under Jose Maria Sison, the founder of CPP.)

However, as peace negotiations collapsed into new conflict, Duterte has adopted the same ultra-violent, non-prisoner-like approach he has taken in his fight against illegal drugs. Both the Philippine Armed Forces (AFP) and the government have claimed that the NPA is on the verge of collapse and could be finally defeated by the end of Duterte’s presidential term in 2022.

The harsh approach to the rebels has been accompanied by bad phenomenon with red labels, where opponents of the Dutertes administration are labeled communists or terrorists by government supporters or state officials, almost always without evidence, exposing them to potentially deadly violence.

Human Rights Watch described the weekend raids as part of a plan coordinated by authorities to raid, arrest and even kill activists in their homes and offices.

The campaign no longer makes any distinction between armed rebels and non-combat activists, labor leaders and human rights defenders, the group added in an email statement. It is no coincidence that these deadly attacks occurred two days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and army to kill all communists.

As Jack Broome recently pointed out in an article for The Diplomat, Duterte’s promise to defeat the NPA uprising by next year is unlikely to succeed. In addition to the difficulty of eradicating the uprising itself is the fact that many key actors benefit from the continuation of the conflict. The communist threat provides a useful political fighter that the Duterte administration can use to tackle the opposition and legitimize some of its most controversial policies, while providing AFP with a pretext for seeking inflated military budgets. Meanwhile, villages and local government offices benefit from central government demobilization and development tools designed to drive local populations out of the insurgency.

In this context, the violent actions of the police and the army seem almost designed to ensure that the discontent that has fueled the anti-communist uprising for more than five decades continues.