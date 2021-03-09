International
Digital news sites challenge government regulations
NEW DELHI: Digital news sites have filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court challenging government rules designating them as mediators, along with social media, and imposing executive sanction to block or regulate their content, according to a report from the legal site Bar and Bench.
The petition was filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, a non-profit organization that runs The Wire news portal, the Foundation director and founding editor of The Wire, MK Venu, and Dhanya Rajendran, News Editor-in-Chief.
Read also | Australia battle at the best of times against great technology
A bench that included Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh was asked to give the applicants temporary protection, so that no coercive steps are taken under the new rules against digital news media until the next scheduled hearing. for April 16th.
Speaking to the applicant, senior lawyer Nithya Ramakrishnan claimed that the new rules, particularly in their regulation of news media and current affairs, go beyond the Parent Act, viz. Information Technology Act, 2000. The new rules “go far beyond anything that is permissible. In a democracy,” she argued, clarifying that the petition is not being raised against the regulation of OTT media or other platforms.
We have argued that the IT Rules are clearly ultra intolerant of the IT Act and are confident that our challenge will prevail, “said Siddharth Vardarajan, one of the founding editors of The Wire.
Applicants have called the new rules an excessive move, arguing that the Information Technology Act is limited to providing “legal recognition, certification and facilitation of the exchange of electronic data and electronic communications and its taking as evidence”.
He does not deal with the regulation of electronic content, except when cyber terrorism, explicit sexual material, child pornography, manipulation, theft, etc. are involved. None of these violations matter to a digital news portal. Further, while websites may be blocked in emergency situations towards government intermediaries, there is no scope under this provision to dictate the content of news media portals. Section 69A, the IT Act targets only one “government agency” or one “intermediary”. Digital news platforms are none.
The petition also said the rules seek to impose a non-mediating digital media on a three-tier regulatory system to administer a broad Code of Ethics containing broad and vague terms such as half-truth, good taste, courtesy, suggestive innuendos “which is contrary to a Supreme Court decision that had violated Section 66-A of the IT Act to be unclear.
With the new rules, a simple complaint could trigger central government interference in the content of digital news platforms, the petition said. If all news media are required to be regulated, it should be “through a statute dedicated to that purpose, independent of the executive,” lawyer Ramakrishnan said.
The applicant also argued that a representation seeking the repeal of the new rules was submitted by the DigiPub News India Foundation in February. However, a petition has now been moved to court as no response has yet been received to the same. DigiPub represents the interests of digital media organizations in India and was founded in October by publishers such as Newslaundry, Scroll, The News Minute, The Wire and others.
We are confident that the judiciary will hear that point 69A has been misused to bring digital media news organizations under its guidance. “We have explained to the court how with the simplest complaint, Central Government interference is caused in all modes of content – far beyond what is mentioned in Section 69-A,” Rajendran said.
