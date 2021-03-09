China urges Ofcom to lift CGTN fines, warns of possible countermeasures





Zhao Lijian China’s Foreign Ministry has asked the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) to revoke its erroneous decision to fine Chinese broadcaster CGTN, saying China reserves the right to take fair and necessary countermeasures. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks after Ofcom imposed a fine of 225,000 on CGTN after the latter aired stories made by British citizen Peter Humphrey, which he later claimed had been done under duress. Zhao said China is concerned about the UK decision, which places a barrier to Chinese media reporting in the UK. Ofcom has previously recklessly revoked the CGTN license, which was complied with by China’s repeated objections, Zhao said. CGTN has always supported an objective and impartial stance in its reporting, he said. He said the wrong decision taken by the office this time reflected its strong prejudice and ideological prejudice against China and is a clear political blow. What Ofcom needs to do is investigate the biased and falsified reports of certain British media, Zhao urged, noting that China reserves the right to take fair and necessary countermeasures. Last month, the National Broadcasting Administration of China announced that BBC World News had been banned from broadcasting in China after several BBC reports on China violated the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism. Zhao said Humphrey was sentenced by a Shanghai court on August 8, 2014 to two years and six months in prison for illegally obtaining citizens’ personal information, and he confessed to his wrongdoing. The rights of the British citizen were fully protected during his tenure in prison. “Humphrey must repent and make a fresh start instead of making baseless claims. By doing so, not only will his transgressions not be erased, he will also be subject to moral judgment,” Zhao said. Global Times

