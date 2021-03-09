Decades after Fukushima, Japanese cities struggle to rebuild the community

Massacre Daibo returned to his hometown of Fukushima just last year to reopen a restaurant set up by his grandfather



A decade after the radiation forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in Fukushima, several cities in the region are still struggling with the difficult question of how to rebuild a community from scratch.

After the disaster, 12 percent of Fukushima prefecture was out of bounds and about 165,000 people fled their homes either under evacuation orders or voluntarily.

Numerous areas have been declared safe after widespread decontamination and incentives are being offered to lure people back. But many are reluctant.

Daibo returned just last year, reopening a restaurant set up by his grandfather in the town of Namie, about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) from the nuclear power plant.

Namie and 11 neighboring communities were part of an exclusion zone around the plant and for years Daibo could only enter on short visits.

“There were no people, but the city remained. It was really like a movie set,” the 65-year-old told AFP.

“I did not hear human voices and only saw wild dogs, cows, pigs.”

The radiation that covered the region forced him to throw everything in the restaurant.

The soiled parts of the walls were removed and he lost everything inside, down to the sauce that had been cooked since his grandfather opened the business.

Daibo and his wife were reluctant to return, but after the restrictions were lifted in 2017, they decided they would try to revive the past.

“I want everyone to say, ‘Oh, this is a long-forgotten flavor,'” when they taste his food, Daibo said.

“I hope my presence will shine a light on this city.”

‘Survival is our big issue’

But few others have followed suit.

The restaurant is surrounded by lots of overcrowded with weeds. Wooden signs are piled up near an overturned bin at the entrance of an abandoned building, in what was once downtown.

Restrictions have been lifted in just 20 percent of Namie, and the city’s population is seven percent its previous size of 21,000, despite incentives including reduced rents and money for moving and renovating.

About 36 percent of residents are age 65 or older, higher than the national average of 29 percent, and only 30 students attend primary and secondary schools, compared to nearly 1,800 before.

Japan as a whole is struggling with low birth rates and an aging population, but the issue is easily in Namie.

“We feel like the future of 20 years from now has suddenly arrived,” said city official Takanori Matsumoto.

Namie hopes to increase its population to 8,000 by 2035, helped by national subsidies of up to two million yen ($ 18,500) for young families moving to disaster-stricken areas.

“Surviving as a community is our big issue,” Matsumoto said.

Slightly more than two percent of Fukushima remains under evacuation orders, with the official displacement figure around 35,700, though some experts believe there may be nearly twice as many.

But there is no deadline for lifting all evacuation orders and suspicions continue that Fukushima Daichii could be deactivated on schedule by 2041 sooner.

‘I can not go back’

For many, fears of prolonged radiation and distrust of the government decontamination process are the main obstacles to return.

“It ‘s not like I’ll not come back. It’ s more like I’m not going back,” said Megumi Okada, who was pregnant with her third child at the time of the disaster and left despite being outside the official evacuation area.

“If I were alone, I would go home,” added the 38-year-old, now a mother of four living in Tokyo.

“But as a mother, I strongly feel that I want to avoid risks to my children.”

About two-thirds of those expelled from Fukushima do not plan to return, according to a 2020 survey by researchers at Kwansei Gakuin University.

“A lot of people say they can’t trust the decommissioning target and their distrust of government measures goes deep,” said Yoko Saito, an associate disaster mitigation professor who co-conducted the survey.

The rate of return to reopened areas varies considerably.

In Kawauchi, which lifted the last evacuation order in 2016, the population is now 68 percent of its pre-2011 figure.

It’s a different story in Futaba, which hosts the crippled plant together.

A small part of the city was declared open last year, but no one has returned.

All roads in the restricted area are blocked by barricades, and those entering must wear plastic suits and cover their hair and shoes. Radiation levels in their bodies are measured when they leave.

Ruined buildings, non-existent due to radiation, notice the region.

In a dilapidated inn, an antique clock sits forbidden and fallen teas are thrown off the shelves at a nearby gift shop.

‘A little sad and lonely’

For many in the reopened areas, the return has brought conflicting feelings.

Takao Kohata returned to Minamisoma after authorities lifted the restrictions but is still haunted by fear of radiation.

Government officials are calling for strict food control in the region, but “many people are still nervous,” the 83-year-old said.

The parents of his four grandchildren do not let them visit because they are worried about the radiation.

“I fully understand their concerns, but I feel a little sad and lonely,” he said.

Some leavers say they feel compelled to return as the government ends support for the displaced.

“After all, those who have nowhere to go and low incomes are the ones left behind,” said Shohei Yamane, a psychiatric social worker who supports the evacuees.

“This catastrophe will never end as long as there are displaced people in need seeking help,” he added.

Some who have returned have found that it takes more than rebuilding to rebuild a community.

Yuko Hikichi helps organize group meetings and practice sessions to strengthen community ties in Namie.

“We are just at the starting line … Building community is not an easy job. It is endless,” she said.

It is a war that Masaru Kumakawa knows very well.

He returned to Namie three years ago, despite losing his wife there in the tsunami, and now lives alone in a new housing neighborhood.

The 83-year-old heads a community association but has struggled to make contact with his neighbors.

“They lived in evacuation for a long time,” he said at a newly built community center.

“We ring the doorbell, but no one comes out.”

2021 AFP