False news makes Czechs cautious vaccines despite the COVID crisis

As the Czech Republic struggles to cope with the world’s highest level of coronavirus infection, a tidal wave of disinformation and a sophisticated government response are hampering vaccination efforts.

From pseudo-scientific videos explaining how vaccines can “change your DNA” to the panic-inducing stories of the elderly who die en masse after receiving the stroke, fake stories have overloaded Czech social media, messaging apps and chain mail .

“Czech readers are exposed to lies about the Pfizer vaccine 25 times more often than readers in the US,” said Frantisek Vrabel, founder and CEO of Semantic Vision, who identifies potential misinformation based on the use of online language models. .

His company, whose clients include the US State Department, monitors around 5,000 sources of misinformation in the Czech Republic alone and over one million worldwide.

The “Czech Elves”, a closely linked network of several hundred volunteers, have also kept the biggest distributors of fake news under control.

“For years, fake news here was dominated by immigration because it had the potential to scare people,” said Bohumil Kartous, a spokesman for the group.

“Then COVID arrived, and the amount of misinformation just exploded.”

Russian wheel farms?

Both Vrabel and Kartous believe that most of the fake news in the Czech Republic comes from Russian wheel farms, even if later modified or imitated by local sources.

“They create maximum chaos so that people do not know what to believe anymore. The ultimate goal is to dismantle the structure of Western society,” Vrabel said.

The Czech intelligence agency BIS has repeatedly warned the government about Russian misinformation and espionage in all sectors of Czech life.

Vrabel said one indication that misinformation originated in Russia is the fact that the only vaccine that fake news websites consistently evaluated was Russian-made Sputnik V.

But lies and conspiracy theories about COVID and vaccines are not spread exclusively by extreme websites and Facebook groups have also been repeated by some of the Czech Republic’s most popular public figures.

Former President Vaclav Klaus said in an interview with the online station DVTV that it was “cowardly” to fear the capture of COVID-19 and was fined about 400 euros ($ 477) after he refused to wear a mask in public.

He has since been ill with COVID.

Cardinal Dominik Duka, Archbishop of Prague, called the coronavirus “a biological weapon” during a sermon in February, prompting a denial from the country’s Defense Ministry and the country’s leading immunologists.

The constant stream of fake news is also taking on a collective imagination.

Jarka Tureckova, a mortgage broker who recently became a grandmother, told AFP she “definitely” will not be vaccinated because she does not believe in shocks.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions. COVID is nothing but big business for pharmaceutical companies that are manipulating people’s minds,” she said.

‘Government hit it hard’

The Czech Republic has recorded 1,570 cases and 23 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days the highest and second highest levels in the world, according to an AFP list.

However opinion polls show it is one of the most vaccinated countries in Europe and the official response to the online campaign against inoculations has been less than stellar.

Last year, Semantic Visits began advising the Czech government on how to combat the rapid spread of misinformation.

But Vrabel was quickly disappointed with what he saw as the government’s lack of a coherent communication strategy and ended the cooperation.

“We had warned them about the danger of fake vaccine news since October, but no one listened to our advice,” he said.

“The government completely hit it off.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has fired two health ministers and been forced to repeatedly apologize for his handling of the crisis.

On March 1, in the last sign of chaos, the newly hired director of the health ministry in charge of the COVID strategy left his first day of work.

Meanwhile, anti-vaccine propaganda continues to flood the Czech internet space, finding fertile ground, said Roman Maca, an analyst at the Prague-based Institute for Politics and Society.

“There is a fear of the unknown, which is understandable,” he told AFP.

“But this fear has been compounded by low media literacy and a lack of critical thinking in a significant portion of the online community.”

The solution is to quickly vaccinate those who have expressed interest in getting strokes, he said.

“The more people we vaccinate, the sooner the suspects realize the vaccine is safe and they will come around.”

