Beijing (SCMP): China has urged other members to ratify the General Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as soon as possible, as Beijing Tire sealed the agreement about three months ahead of schedule.

Trade agreement with 15 members was signed in mid-November and China is already accelerating technical preparations to implement the treaty and to ensure that the processes around tariff reductions and certificates of origin for commercial goods are fairly smooth.

The sooner the agreement enters into force, the sooner the people of member countries will benefit, Trade Minister Wang Wentao said on Monday after the agreement was ratified during the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing.

Get the latest knowledge and analysis from us Global Impact Newsletter on great stories originating from China.

RCEP is the world’s largest free trade agreement and includes 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asia), plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The trade pact will allow China to increase its sphere of influence in Southeast Asia, with the region becoming increasingly important in global trade between ongoing US-China trade tensions.

The RCEP agreement will enter into force 60 days after six Asian member states and three non-Asian member states have ratified the agreement.

Ai Ping, a professor of international politics at Fudan University, said the accelerated ratification by the Chinese government is an action to motivate other countries to speed up their procedures.

Australia’s ratification process is expected to be particularly difficult as Canberra remains involved in one long trade dispute with China, while Singapore officials said in November that the agreement would be ratified very soon, in the coming months.

The Japanese Parliament is also working on ratification and there should be no problem. We estimate that there would be no problems with ratification by some other Asian countries

Ai Ping

He at Fudan University believes the implementation threshold will be met soon.

The Japanese Parliament is also working on ratification and there should be no problem. We estimate that there will be no problems with ratification by some other Asian countries, he said, adding that if the threshold is exceeded, the pact will enter into force by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

However, RCEP is less open and inclusive than the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Agreement, which includes some of the same sites.

China has renewed interest in the pact which consists of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam after signing the RCEP agreement in November.

We will accelerate China’s free trade negotiations with Japan and the Republic of Korea. China to actively consider joining Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement

Li Keqiang

We will continue to support the multilateral trade regime. We will work for the early entry into force and implementation of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership Agreement and the signing of China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement, said Premier Li Keqiang while he submitted the Chinese government’s annual work report to the NPC on Friday in Beijing.

We will accelerate China’s free trade negotiations with Japan and the Republic of Korea. China will actively consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Partnership Agreement.

Originally known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it was negotiated under the Obama administration and underwent intense internal debate ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, before Donald Trump stepped down in January 2017.

It was then regulated and signed by 11 members, coming into force at the end of 2018.

More from the South China Morning Post:

For the latest news from South China Morning Post download our mobile application. Copyright 2021.