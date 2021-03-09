International
One year after the first death in Canada COVID-19, health officials reflect on the number of deaths from the pandemic
The senior BC doctor says the day the first British Colombian died of COVID-19 marked a turning point in her view of the pandemic.
“When I look back [on] that day, it really was a feeling of fear, “said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.” Knowing that this would be a difficult and emotional year. “
At a press conference on March 9, 2020, Henry was visibly shocked as he announced that a man in his 80s living at Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver had died after contracting COVID-19. His death marked Canada’s first fatality from the virus.
Twenty other occupants of the house would eventually die after they had contracted their will.
“It became very clear that for older people it can cause very minimal symptoms, but lead to death very quickly,” Henry said.
Since last March, 1,391 British Colombians have lost their lives to the virus. More than two-thirds of the deaths were in the elderly 80 years and older, mostly in care facilities.
Deaths multiply in long-term care
Garry Monckton was one of the earliest victims of COVID-19 on April 2nd. The 77-year-old became infected at Haro Park Care Center in Vancouver’s West End, where he was a resident.
“We last saw each other on March 14,” recalls his daughter Samantha Monckton. “I had heard, in the hallways, that COVID was in North Vancouver, but had not yet come to the West End, but it was like a prediction of what was to come.”
Monckton says her father was the 31st person to die in BC. “It was very alarming at the time, knowing we had reached 31 people.”
Learning about new deaths has not become easier, Henry said. Press conferences once a day and now twice a week, held by Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are always marked by the condolences of health officials for new victims of the virus.
“People tell me they appreciate that I know the importance of their loved ones,” Henry said. “I feel each of them and I have reached out and connected with many of the families.”
“That moment, every day [when we learn that people have passed away] is the hardest news we get every day, “Dix said.
Henry had been responding to the COVID-19 situation since the end of December 2019 when details about the spread of the virus in China began to emerge.
She says this brought the fear and dread she would have experienced during the 2004 SARS outbreak in Toronto.
“I think a lot of people, maybe early on, thought I was overreacting, but that was part of my experience.”
Henry says she resisted pressure from the media from the beginning to present modeling of the province’s possible death rate because she believed it would give the impression that any death was acceptable.
The pandemic response had consequences
One of the earliest measures Henry and Dix implemented to prevent infections and deaths among the elderly in need was to limit visits to long-term care homes.
The minister says they were aware of the unintended consequences of this order on the lives of the elderly.
“In many cases they do not have much time to live and telling them they can not have visits has a huge impact on the rest of their lives.”
The number of pandemic deaths also extends beyond COVID-19-related deaths, saidDix. Health officials also predicted the devastating impact the pandemic would have on the province’s overdose crisis.
In 2020, 1,716 people died due to illegal drug use in BC’s most deadly year for drug overdose, with almost five people dying every day on average, according to the BC Corruption Service
