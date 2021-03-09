I want all women to be able to live without violence

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we asked for a diverse range of high-profile inspirational figures, from actresses and poets to activists and politicians, to show us what one thing they would like to change for women around the world. Although feminist issues have never taken precedence, this series proves that there is still work to be done. Here, Gemma Chan writes about how she wants to eradicate the many forms of violence faced by women and girls around the world.

Chan became a celebrity after she starred in the hugely successful Crazy Rich Asians, which became the most popular romcom in a decade after its release in 2018. Then came her role in the Marvel Captain Marvel movie, in it which she played fighter Kree Minn-Erva, further cementing her position in Hollywood.

Outside of acting, she has talked about the racial inequalities that exist in the film and beyond, highlighting them the need for greater diversity on screen. Chan is also a UNICEF ambassador to the UK; jPrior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the actress traveled to Jamaica with the charity to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence.

International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate women and girls around the world, challenge inequality, challenge stereotypes and create an inclusive world.

As an ambassador for the UK Committee on UNICEF, I have heard about some of the issues facing women around the world. These include the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to have a devastating impact on vulnerable women and girls wherever they are.

We know that measures to control the virus alone – nationwide blockages, school closures and economic disruption, to name a few – will have massive and long-term effects. Sadly, many women and girls will be affected by the pandemic and many will be the ones to bear the burden for years to come.

Right now, all over the world, the coronavirus is making it increasingly difficult for women and girls to access essential services that keep them safe and able to thrive. Progress towards eliminating female genital mutilation is likely to be halted in countries such as Somalia, Guinea and Ethiopia, while millions of girls are at risk of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and child marriage as a result of the growing economic crisis. social norms and school closures.

School closures due to the coronavirus have affected more than 90 percent of students worldwide – including 743 million girls. Of these, more than 111 million are in less developed countries, where access to education is already difficult.

The pandemic has also disrupted many of the support networks on which vulnerable young people rely. In 2019, before the coronavirus spread all over the world, I traveled with Unicef ​​to see some of the work they were doing to support children and families in Jamaica.

I felt so welcome in this amazing country, but I was also saddened to learn that communities in Jamaica’s inner city can often be places of extreme violence and murder, fueled by the free flow of guns, gang culture and extreme poverty. As a result, the level of violence that young girls may be exposed to is staggering. Nearly 80% of Jamaican children witness or experience violence in their homes or communities, and many are showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

I visited a Unicef-funded after-school club in downtown Kingston called War for Peace, which uses sport as a way to reach out to young people who are involved or affected by violence. I met the inspiring 13-year-old Sabrina, who told me she would witness violence and had heard gunshots all her life, but now uses taekwondo in Fight for Peace as a haven.

Chan with Sabrina in Jamaica Victoria Coby

I saw how the War for Peace was keeping young girls like Sabrina safe and away from the gangs. Provide a safe space to play, learn sports, and talk about experiences with counselors that can help them recover.

Families across Jamaica – from those in rural areas – have been badly affected by the pandemic, according to a study conducted by Unicef ​​with the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI). With about half of respondents experiencing loss of income and lack of food, many caregivers are struggling to cope with prolonged toxic stress and frustration. Unfortunately, this in turn is reflected in the increasing frequency of violent discipline of children. Over 40% of respondents admitted that household adults are shouting, yelling, yelling or calling their children’s names more often than they did before the Covid-19 restrictions. 15% of respondents said that the frequency of slapping has increased.

The limitations of the coronavirus have made it difficult for the War for Peace to stay in touch with all the children and young people to whom they had previously given face-to-face support. The Unicef ​​Psychosocial Support Team has gone through remote methods, checking in; counseling for young people and their families; support sessions for parents; and referrals to social services.

Sadly, it is not just in Kingston where young women and girls are unable to get help as a result of the coronavirus. Worldwide, the pandemic is the largest and most urgent global crisis faced by children and families since World War II. Lives are closing and support systems are being destroyed. We know that domestic abuse statistics have increased globally over the last 12 months. UK police reported that there was a domestic abuse call every 30 seconds in the first seven weeks of the first blockage.

victoria dawe

Despite this, better days are ahead; people all over the world are getting their first Covid-19 vaccines, which will undoubtedly have a huge positive effect on survival rates and reducing the wider impact on children and vulnerable families.

Unicef ​​is working hard around the world to ensure that despite the pandemic, women and girls can continue to have access to vital support and rescue services. And it is the young women themselves who give me renewed hope for the future. I recently attended Unicef’s Voices Of Youth and spoke with Claire, a 16-year-old youth lawyer from Manchester. We talked about mental health, the challenges girls face and her hopes for the future. Her passion for youth empowerment was so inspiring and I am so grateful we had the opportunity to speak. Vitals is essential for us to continue to hear the voices of young women like Claire, to support and elevate them.

Every woman deserves to live a life without violence, wherever she is. Let’s do everything we can to make sure this happens.

This International Women’s Day, help UNICEF reach women and girls in need whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus by donating here.





