International
South African Eskom Board to investigate allegations of racism against CEO
Middle East and Africa
Reuters staff
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africans fighting the state-owned company Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate a racist allegation leveled against chief executive Andre de Ruyter.
De Ruyter has led efforts to improve Eskoms’ financial and operational performance for more than a year.
The allegation against de Ruyter was made by Suspended Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano and was raised at a parliamentary committee meeting last week, after which the Eskoms board issued a statement in support of the corporate executive management.
Reuters sought comment from de Ruyter through Eskoms spokesman. The spokesman said de Ruyter had never been charged with racism before but since the indictment was filed in parliament Eskom was forced to act.
On Tuesday, Eskom said in a new statement: The claim not only brings Eskom into disrepute, but also threatens to divert and distract the focus of the Executive Team and the GCE (Group Chief Executive) in particular from their critical work to restore Eskom towards operational and financial sustainability.
He said the board would appoint a senior independent attorney to test allegations of racism and provide updates on the investigation.
De Ruyter would not comment now, but would be given an opportunity to respond by the lawyer, the spokesman added.
The company is drowning under a mountain of debt and regularly implements planned power outages that are one of the main obstacles to economic growth in Africa, the most industrialized country.
