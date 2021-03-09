Switzerland votes in favor of banning Burqa in public





Rabat – Switzerland is moving forward to ban Muslim women from wearing the burqa or niqab in public. An official referendum in the country shows that 51.2% of Swiss voters are against wearing the burqa in public spaces against 48.8%. Switzerland will only allow women to wear burqas inside places of worship and for local customs, including carnivals, the Guardian reported. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) launched a proposal to ban the burqa in public. The party also launched a campaign, promoting posters featuring a woman in a black niqab and graffiti calling for an end to extremism and radical Islam. In shock, Muslim communities in Switzerland condemned the anti-ban campaign, describing Sunday as a black day for Muslims. The Swiss Central Islamic Council said the vote proved Islamophobia had grown in Switzerland since the minarets were banned in 2009. Council also described voting day as a dark day for Muslims. Swiss citizens voted on the proposal to ban the construction of minarets when the SVP claimed the building was a sign of Islamization. Today’s ruling opens up old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority. The result is not surprising. As credibly and competently as the Federal Council conducted the referendum campaign, it neglected the phenomenon of radicalization of Islamophobia in society, argued. The Foulards Violet collection also commented on the decision to ban the burqa. The collective said its campaign against the burqa ban was victorious regardless of the voting result. The collective also expressed commitment to continue fighting for women’s rights and to promote feminism against sexism and racism in Switzerland. A 2017 report on Islamophobia expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims in European countries in almost every country they go to, including university and workplaces. The rise of Islamophobia reflects and strengthens the normalization of far-right discourse on the political spectrum across Europe. Within months, neo-fascist parties entered the German Bundestag, entered strategic ministries in Austria and recorded historic results in the French, Dutch and Italian elections, the report said. Another report by HopeNotHate said in February that more than one in three Europeans have negative views of Muslims. In addition to Switzerland, several European countries enacted laws to penalize the wearing of the burqa in public spaces, including France, Belgium, and Austria.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos