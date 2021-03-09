Biker climbed into the truck for 19 miles on the highway after the crash killed the woman





supports HTML5 video A biker was forced to hold a truck for 19 miles after a horrific motor crash in which his wife died. Anderson Antonio Pereira, 49, his engine crashed into a truck in southern Brazil and was left trapped under the front of the vehicle on Sunday. His wife Sandra, 47, was left behind on the road as HGV continued for 19 miles along the BR-101 motorway in Penha, with Pereira managing to catch the door. He begged the 36-year-old to stop moving and eventually the other drivers managed to stop the vehicle and pulled the driver out of his seat. A video recorded by eyewitnesses shows Anderson swinging from the left door of the truck, with his bicycle crushed under the front of the HGV and scratching the road. In another clip the drivers can be seen pulling the driver out of his vehicle and crashing into it before being arrested. Mr. and Mrs. Pereira had purchased the engine just two months before the crash. A horrific crash in southern Brazil left an engine stuck under the front of a truck on Sunday (Photo: Newsflash)

Anderson Antonio Pereira, 49, was filmed rocking from the left door of the truck (Photo: Newsflash)

Sandra Pereira, 47, photo with her husband (Photo: Newsflash) Mr Pereira is expected to recover fully, but his wife was airlifted to hospital and later died from head injuries. She leaves behind a 26-year-old boy. The driver is expected to be charged as he was suspected of being under the influence of drugs.







