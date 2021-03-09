Phase 2 evidence of Covaxin shows safe vaccine, triggers immune response, says Lancet study

The vaccine showed better reactogenicity and safety results and improved humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared to the Phase-1 test



India’s first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin, is safe and generates immune responses without any serious side effects, according to intermediate results of Phase-2 tests published in Infectious Diseases Lancet JOURNAL

The study authors noted that Phase-2 results do not evaluate the efficacy of the BBV152 coded vaccine.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in clinical trials by the Indian government.

Covaxin had initially raised concerns among experts about its emergency approval by the drug regulator in India.

The latest study comes a week after Bharat Biotech announced that the vaccine has shown 81% efficacy in the third phase of clinical trials, the results of which have not yet been published.

The Phase-2 test to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the BBV152 vaccine was conducted in healthy adults and adolescents aged 12-65 years in nine hospitals across nine states in India. Two intramuscular doses of the vaccine were administered on day 0 and day 28.

The main result was evaluated in all participants who had received both doses of the vaccine. Safety was assessed in participants who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Between 5 and 12 September last year, 921 potential participants were considered, 380 of whom registered.

In the Phase-1 test, published in the same magazine last month, BBV152 elicited high responses to neutralizing antibodies that remained elevated in all participants three months after the second vaccination.

In the Phase-2 test, BBV152 showed better reactivity and safety results, and improved humoral and cell-mediated immune responses two major mechanisms within the adaptive immune system compared to the Phase-1 test.

Adaptive immunity occurs after exposure to an antigen from either a pathogen or a vaccine.

Reactogenicity refers to the property of a vaccine to be able to produce common side effects, especially excessive immune responses and accompanying signs and symptoms, including fever and arm pain at the injection site.

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine developed from the chemical treatment of new coronavirus samples to make them incapable of reproduction. This process leaves viral proteins intact, including the coronavirus spike protein, which it uses to enter human cells.

Given as two doses, three weeks apart, the viral proteins in the vaccine activate the immune system and prepare people for future infections with the current infectious virus.

“The results reported in this study do not allow efficacy assessments. Evaluation of safety outcomes requires extensive Phase-3 clinical trials,” the study authors said. “We were not able to evaluate other immune responses in the recovery serum samples due to the low amount.”

Although no direct comparisons can be made between Phase-1 and Phase-2 tests, the reactogenicity estimates reported in this study were significantly better in the Phase-2 test than the Phase-1 test and other tests with a placebo group, according to the authors.

Also, the percentage of participants who reported adverse events in the Phase-2 trial was lower than in the Phase-1 trial, they noted. “This study recorded a small number of participants aged 1218 and 5565. Further studies are required to establish immunogenicity in children and those aged 65 and over,” the authors added.