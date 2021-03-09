News updates from HT: Delhi riot lawyer claims another attack by police and all the latest news





Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinions. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times. Pracha accuses Delhi Police of harassment, claims a new attack on his office Senior lawyer Mahmood Pracha, who represents many victims of the 2020 riots in Delhi and the accused, said Delhi Police on Tuesday again raided his office. He called the raid harassment and added that special police cells deliberately chose on Tuesday for him as they knew he would be away from them to seize his computers and documents. Read more SIT to investigate death of MP Mohan Delkars: Maharashtra Interior Minister Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the deaths of Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Read more Hong Kong minister warns against inattentive criticism of China Hong Kong’s top legal official warned residents to avoid criticism of the government that strays too far from the facts as officials defend Beijing plans to review city elections. Read more The U.S. stimulus will boost the global economy, Europe’s economy still struggling A U.S. recovery disrupted by President Joe Bidens’ stimulus package will help power a faster-than-expected global economic boom that threatens to leave Europe behind, according to OECD forecasts. Read more Married Woman Review: Melodrama and monologues kill charm Based on the book Manju Kapurs of the same name, the online series Married Woman landed online on Monday, International Women’s Day. It stars Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Directed by Sahil Raza, he also represents Imaaduddin Shah, Suhaas Ahuja. Read more Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior brings fairytale fashion fairytale Christian Dior gave the Red Riding Hood a bitter change for his latest collection on Monday, as he filled the runway with the hooded diaper and recreated a moonlight scene under the gleaming chandeliers of the Palace of Mirrors of Versailles. Read more People are in love with this elusive golden floor frog. Check out adorable photos It’s beautiful Yes. Is it lovely? Yes? Is it a doggo? Jo! It’s an elusive frog from the golden floor pretending to be a pooch. And, photos of this adorable creature, shared on WeRateDogs official Instagram account, are now gaining people. There is a possibility that they will leave you with a smile too. Read more Wacth | Uighur genocide: Will US boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics? Biden official answers

