A ‘flock’ of 20,000 earthquakes shakes Iceland





(NEXSTAR) More than 20,000 earthquakes shook southwestern Iceland between February 24 and March 5, according to the country’s meteorological office. On Sunday alone, the Icelandic Meteorological Office announced about 2,800 earthquakes, including one that struck with a magnitude of 5.0. About 1800 earthquakes have been detected on the Reykjav .n Peninsula since midnight, 5 measured larger than M3.0, M3.3 largest at 00:34. Yesterday about 2800 earthquakes detected in the area. Largest an M5.0 at 2:02 loc. 3 km WSW of Fagradalsfjall, widely felt in the Southwestern part of Iceland. – Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 8, 2021 The quake started on February 24, with a magnitude 5.7 shock. A “herd” is a sequence of mostly small earthquakes that often occur in the same area and are not preceded by a large identifiable earthquake, according to US Geological Survey. Most Icelandic earthquakes have been small, with only two recorded above magnitude 5.0. Earthquakes between magnitudes 5.0 and 5.9 are considered to be in the average range and may result in minor damage to buildings, Michigan University of Technology say 3 massive earthquakes strike near New Zealand; issued tsunami warnings

Only minimal damage has been reported, including several landslides in Reykjana and rock falls. People in Reykjavik are waking up with an earthquake, others are going to sleep with an earthquake, told Thorvaldur Thordarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland New York Times. There are many of them, and it worries people, but there is nothing to worry about, the world will not collapse. The Icelandic government said the earthquakes could signal an impending volcanic eruption in the southwestern region of Iceland, where volcanoes are common. There are more than 30 active volcanoes throughout the country. The government even reported a “vibration pulse” near Mali. Keilir on Thursday. Earlier today a vibrating pulse was detected south of Mount Keilir, on the Reykjana Peninsula, Iceland SW. No eruptions have been detected yet, but due to the dangers associated with volcanic activity, all traffic near Keilir and Mt Fagradalsfjall is banned, including drone flights. – Civil Protection (@manmannavarnir) March 3, 2021 The Scientific Board of Civil Protection and Emergency Management in Iceland later rejected the government’s warning about volcanic activity. “Assessments are the assessment of scientists that the latest data do not show that magma moves rapidly closer to the surface,” the board said in a statement. “As this situation persists, the likelihood of an outbreak is not high, but a possible rapid change of status must be assumed.” According to the board, “best scenariosInclude a decrease in earthquake activity in the “coming days or weeks”; an increase in herd of earthquakes of magnitude up to 6.0 near Fagradalsfjall; a magnitude 6.5 earthquake near Brennisteinsfjoll; and potentially any “magma intrusion” near Fagradalsfjall, which is unlikely to threaten the population.



