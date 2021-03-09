Decades after the Fukushima disaster, residents are struggling to recover

Ten years after the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Japan, the lives of many survivors are still waiting.

On March 11, 2011, one of the largest recorded Templars was hit by a massive tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people and causing catastrophic melting at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Nearly half a million people were displaced. Tens of thousands have not yet returned home.

More than 30 trillion yen ($ 280 billion) has been spent on reconstruction so far but also Reconstruction Minister Katsuei Hirasawa recently acknowledged that while the government has charged for new buildings, it has invested less to help people rebuild their lives, for example, by providing mental health services for trauma.

The Associated Press spoke to people affected by the disasters about how much they have achieved and how much more needs to be done.

As long as my body moves

Yasuo Takamatsu, 64, lost his wife, Yuko, when a tsunami struck Onagawa, Miyagi prefecture.

Since then he has been looking for it.

He even got his diving license trying to find her remains and for seven years he has gone to 470 weekly dives and counting.

I always think she might be somewhere close, he said.

In addition to his own dives, once a month he joins local authorities as they conduct underwater searches for about 2,500 people whose remains are still unknown throughout the region.

Takamatsu said the wounds of the cities have largely healed, but the recovery of people’s hearts … will take time.

Yasuo Takamatsu fits in for a diving lesson in 2014 in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan. (Koji Ueda / Associated Press)

So far, he has found albums, clothes and other items but nothing that belonged to his wife.

He said he would continue to look for his wife as long as my body moves.

In the last message she sent me she said, are you okay? I want to go home, he said. I’m sure she still wants to come home.

At the starting line again

Just a month after a tsunami as high as 55 meters hit the city of Rikuzentakata, Michihiro Kono took over his soy sauce family business.

That he was even able to continue the two-century business is a miracle, he says. The precious soy yeast was saved only because he had donated some to a university lab.

For the past decade, Kono has been working to rebuild the business in Iwate Prefecture and later this year he will complete construction on a new factory, replacing the one that was demolished, on the same ground where his family started dressing soybeans in 1807. He even launched a soy sauce called Miracle in honor of spared yeast.

Michihiro Kono, owner of a two-century-old family-owned soy sauce business, at a factory under construction. (Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)

This is a critical moment to see if I can do something meaningful in the next 10 years, said ninth-generation Yagisawa Shoten Co. owner. I was born here, and now I’m back to the starting line.

But challenges remain. Its customer base has been destroyed. The population of cities has dropped more than 20% to around 18,000, so he is trying to build business networks across the city.

Kono often thinks of the people killed by the tsunami, many of whom he used to discuss plans to revive the city.

Those people all wanted to make a great city and I want to do things that will make them say: Bravo, you did, when I see them again in the next life, he said.

Who wants to come back?

About six miles south of the destroyed nuclear plant, rice farmer Naoto Matsumura defied a government evacuation order a decade ago and stayed on his farm to protect his land and livestock abandoned by neighbors.

He is still there.

Most of the city of Tomioka reopened in 2017. But dozens of neighboring houses around Matsumura are still empty, leaving the pitch area dark at night.

The main train station in the cities of Fukushima prefecture got a face view. A new shopping center was built. But less than 10% of the former Tomioka population of 16,000 has returned after massive quantities of radioactive material leaking from the plant forced evacuations from the city and other nearby areas. Parts of the city remain outside the borders; houses and shops remain abandoned.

It took hundreds of years of history and effort to build this city and it was immediately destroyed, he said. I grew up here … but this is no longer like a house.

Naoto Matsumura at his home in the town of Tomioka, near the destroyed Fukushima power plant in northeastern Japan. (Hiro Komae / Associated Press)

Because it took six years to lift the evacuation order, many city residents found jobs and homes elsewhere. Half of the former residents say they have decided not to return anymore, according to a city survey.

This has been true throughout the region.

In Tomioka, radioactive waste from disinfection efforts in the city is still stored in a restricted area.

Who wants to go back to a place like this? asked Matsumura. I do not see much future for this city.

For company, Matsumura has several cows, a pony and a family of hunting dogs that help him drive wild boars. The cows are the descendants of those from neighboring farms he has held, as a protest, after the government issued an order to destroy thousands for fear of radiation.

This spring, for the first time since the disaster, the 62-year-old farmer is planning an experimental rice planting and expanding his beekeeping efforts.

I will stay here for the rest of my life, he said.

Their home is still here

Yuya Hatakeyama was 14 years old when he was forced to evacuate from Tomioka after the disaster.

Now 24 years old, the third player for Fukushima Red Hopes, a regional professional baseball team, is in his first year working in Tomioka City Hall, but he has not yet returned to live in the city, being joined by many traveling in from the outside.

Yuya Hatakeyama, a Tomioka city official who was 14 when the earthquake struck in 2011. (Hiro Komae / Associated Press)

Hatakeyama has bitter memories of Tomioka. The area that is now a restricted area includes Yonomori Park, where people once gathered for a cherry blossom festival. Decontamination work is growing in the area and the city plans to lift restrictions on the rest of the restricted area by 2023.

I want to talk to the residents, especially the younger generation, so they know their home is still here, Hatakeyama said. One day, he said, he wants to see new families playing busy, as he and his father did.

A place of comfort

Hazuki Sato was 10 years old when she ran away from her elementary school in Futaba, the home of the wrecked nuclear plant.

Shesh is now preparing for the age ceremony that is typical of 20-year-old Japanese women, hoping for a reunion in the city so she can reconnect with her former classmates who have broken up.

Despite the horrific memories of running away from her class, she still considers Futaba her home.

Hazuki Sato, a Futaba city official, walks around an elementary school she attended before the 2011 earthquake. (Hiro Komae / Associated Press)

After studying abroad for eight years, Sato now works for her hometown though from an office in Iwaki, another city in Fukushima prefecture.

No one from Futabas 5,700 residents can return to live there until 2022, when the city is expected to partially reopen. An area outside a train station reopened last March just for a day visit to bring the Olympic torch.

Sato has fond memories of Futaba, a family barbecue, riding a bicycle after school and doing homework and snacking with friends at a day center while waiting for grandma to pick it up.

I want to see this city become a place of comfort again, she said.