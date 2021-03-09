Oneida County NY COVID-19 live updates: 35 new coronavirus cases





Oneida County reported 35 new cases and Herkimer County reported 2 new cases. Here is the latest information: Oneida County Numbers Oneida County reported 35 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county to a total of 19,680. No new deaths were reported, keeping the county total at 397. Oneida County has 495 active coronavirus cases, with 18,788 having been resolved. There are 29 people hospitalized in Oneida County, with 26 in the Mohawk Valley health system and three others in Rome Health. Three of the hospitalized are residents of nursing homes. Three people are hospitalized outside the county. There are 495 persons in compulsory isolation and 662 persons in compulsory quarantine. Herkimer county numbers Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of noon Monday, according to Herkimer County Public Health. This brings the total number of positive laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test results to 5,498 as of March 2020. There are now 64 active cases in the county, with eight patients hospitalized. A total of 5,336 people have recovered from the disease; 98 people have died. The negative results of the COVID-19 test are now a total of 109,361. There are 170 persons in compulsory quarantine; 20 were released. One hundred and one people are in preliminary quarantine; 23 were released. More than 29,000 complete vaccine series in the county More than 29,000 people have completed the series of vaccinations taken since the two shootings Sunday evening, according to the New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine department, Oneida county officials said in a statement. . In addition to the 29,213 who received both shots, 52,642 others received at least the first dose, according to the vaccine observer. State vaccine trackers estimate that 29% of the county’s adult population has received at least one vaccination dose. County officials issue immunization numbers at its county-run vaccination sites every Monday on a weekly basis. As of midnight on Sunday, county-run countries administered 20,087 vaccination doses. These doses are a combination of first and second doses. More:10 new COVID mass vaccination sites are coming to New York. Yes More:$ 1,400 in checks can start arriving within weeks under the latest COVID-19 aid package

