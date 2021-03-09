News: NATO International Military Staff Marks International Women’s Day, 08-Mar.-2021

On International Women’s Day 2021, NATO International Military Staff recognizes the importance of including gender equality and gender perspectives in all its areas of work. For more than two decades now, NATO has been striving for a more inclusive, diversified and integrated environment in all its civilian and military structures.

The Gender Perspectives and the Agenda for Women, Peace and Security (WPS) have been essential to the core work of the Alliance and its Member Nations since the adoption of Resolution 1325 in October 2000. The implementation of this resolution aims to ensure the active and meaningful participation of women in decision-making, from policies to planning, training to education, to missions and operations. Gender equality has therefore become an essential pillar of NATO’s success throughout its three main tasks: collective defense, cooperative security and crisis management.

Integrating gender perspectives into the Allied Armed Forces not only supports gender equality, but also improves overall performance and effectiveness in all NATO operations and missions. By integrating gender and increasing the number of women in our operations, we are making our Alliance stronger and better prepared to deal with the security challenges we face.

Allied nations continue to promote gender equality, including in their armed forces. The number of women in uniform has doubled since 2000 and 85% of NATO members have opened all positions in their armed forces to women. By promoting more inclusive participation in their armies, Allied nations are actively contributing to gender equality and raising awareness of gender perspectives.

Within NATO International Military Headquarters, gender perspectives continue to be included with the assistance of the Office of the Gender Adviser (GENAD). Established in 1998 as the Office for Women in NATO Forces, the office took a more comprehensive approach in 2014 including gender as a whole in its title and functioning. For more than twenty years, GENAD has been providing gender advice at IMS and raising awareness of the importance of gender perspectives, said current GENAD Lieutenant Colonel Yvonne Brierly. GENAD, together with the WPS Special Representative, has helped members and partners develop action plans to implement Resolution 1325, and now more than 90% of Allied countries incorporate gender perspectives into their pre-deployment training.

GENAD also serves as the secretariat for the NATO Committee on Gender Perspectives (NCGP). The NCGP is a consultative body that promotes gender mainstreaming as a strategy to make the experiences and concerns of all genders an integral part of NATO military policies, programs and operations. For almost 45 years, the NCGP has been the advisory body of the Military Committee on Gender Policy to the Alliance Armed Forces, reinforcing the importance of gender perspectives in NATO.

Today’s theme for International Women’s Day is Choose to Challenge because while NATO has made a lot of progress in recent decades, more work remains to be done. Gender mainstreaming is more than just involving women in the process, said the Director General of the International Military Staff (DGIMS) Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, it is about allowing them a place at the decision table. This is why we need women in leadership. Working towards gender equality helps us all to progress.