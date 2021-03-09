News portals challenge Modi government’s new rules for digital media, say it is beyond the scope of the IT Act – ThePrint

Text size:

New Delhi: Underscores Shreya Singhal, beyond the scope and scope of the Information Technology Act 2000. These are some of the reasons why a petition challenging the new IT Rules for governments seeking to regulate digital news media platforms has emerged. on March 6th.

The petition was jointly filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, a non-profit organization that publishes the news portal Wires; MK Venu, director of foundations and wires Founding Editor and Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief, News minutes.

The petition claims that allowing the establishment of a regulatory regime in relation to the digital media industry is like allowing energy to be regulated under the Electricity Act simply because they use and use electricity in their business; or allowing the practice and profession of hydraulics to be regulated under the Water Act.

Supreme Court in Delhi issued a notice in petition Tuesday, saying he will hear the parties over on April 16th. The bench comprised of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the applicants could go to court if any coercive action is taken before the next hearing date.

Filed through attorneys Prasanna S., Vinoothna Vinjam and Bharat Gupta, the petition challenges the ultra vires rules of the Information Technology Act 2000, under which they were issued. Ultra vires translate beyond powers. Used to describe an act which requires legal authorization but is later found to be outside the scope of this legal authority.

However, he clarifies that the petition only challenges the rules insofar as they affect digital news portals and that it does not question the regulation of OTT media platforms or other entities required to be regulated by the rules.

The 2021 Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) were announced and published on 25 February. The rules aim to regulate the operation of online media portals and publishers, high-level platforms (OTT) and social media intermediaries. They regulate digital news platforms through a Code of Ethics.

Vague and subjective standards

The petition claims that the Code of Ethics uses vague and subjective standards with the use of words such as half-truths, good taste, etiquette, etc.

He then refers to the Supreme Court decision in the Shreya Singhal case, in which the court dismissed Section 66A of the IT Act. Section 66A criminalized the sending of offensive messages online and was declared unconstitutional in March 2015.

In doing so, the court, inter alia, asserted that the provision uses vague expressions as highly offensive and threatening, leading to a situation where there is no manageable standard by which a person can be said to have committed an offense or not. to have committed an offense.

The petition, therefore, claims that even without a law being enacted, the rules give similar reasons, which reya undoes Shreya Singhal.

The IT Act is not intended to regulate digital news

The petition shows that the IT 2000 Act actually deals with data / record, and that the purpose of the law is to legally recognize electronic data / records, to recognize the means of electronic communication, to list the conditions under which electronic data can be are considered evidence, and the identification of criminal offenses committed through computers.

It then asserts that the purpose of the law is not to regulate any other content beyond that.

Therefore, the parent law does not recognize digital news media as a separate category of entities and does not seek to subject them or their content to any set of specific regulations, the petition explains.

The rules continue to extend the implementation of the Program Code under the Cable Television Network Regulation (Regulation) Act 1995 and the Journalistic Conduct Rules under the Press Council Act 1978 also in digital news media.

The petition shows that while the Law on Cable Television Networks and the Press Council Act specifically provide for the establishment of regulatory codes, the IT Act neither intends nor provides for the establishment of a program code, or the regulation of news portals in any way.

Beyond the scope and scope of Section 69A

The rules are enacted under Section 69A of the IT Act which allows the Center to issue guidelines to block access to any information on the Internet, in the interests of India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, State security, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or to prevent incitement to commit any known offense.

Section 69A was also used to ban 59 Chinese apps last year on the eve of the Galwan Valley collision in Ladakh, and to direct the retention of several Twitter accounts last month.

The petition notes that the rule creates a three-tier structure to ensure compliance and adherence to the Code of Ethics. Among other things, it allows self-regulatory bodies to warn or censor, ask the publisher to apologize or display a warning / denial. The rules also allow the committee formed by the Center to recommend draconian measures to the Ministry (I&B) such as ordering content modification, deletion or blocking, he adds.

He further indicates that Section 69A does not permit the regulation or censorship of news media, nor does it empower the government to direct publishers to delete content, make changes, or publish apologies.

The petition also states that the regulation of digital news can only be done through a law made by Parliament and not through rules issued by the executive.

