CovaxinIndia COVID-19 Indigenous Vaccine No Serious Side Effects: Lancet | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, is “safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects,” says leading medical journal Lancet in its intermediate efficiency analysis.

The Lancet – Journal of Infectious Diseases published the results of the Phase 2 vaccine developed by Hyderabad based on Bharat Biotech. However, the report made it clear that efficacy could not be determined from the phase 2 trials, and this required further validation with the phase 3 safety results.

“The results reported in this study do not allow efficacy assessments. Assessing safety outcomes requires extensive phase 3 clinical trials. We were unable to evaluate other immune responses (e.g., binding antibodies and mediated responses.” “in the cells of the recovery serum due to the low amount. Furthermore, no additional data on the age of the participant or the severity of the disease were obtained from symptomatic individuals,” the report says.

He also pointed out that comparisons between the phase 1 and 2 trials were not made in a random group of participants and no adjustments were made to the baseline parameters.

“The conclusions should be considered as post-hoc analysis. Although no direct comparisons can be made between the phase 1 and 2 tests, the reactivity assessments reported in this study were significantly better in the phase 2 test than the phase test. 1 and other evidence with a placebo group, “she added.

The report says that the percentage of participants who reported adverse events in the Phase 2 trial was lower than in the Phase 1 trial. The study coordinators verified all source documents to ensure that no data was missing or no errors occurred.

“Further confirmation is required with safety results in phase 3. This study recorded a small number of participants aged 12-18 years and 55-65 years. Further studies are required to establish immunogenicity in children and those aged 65 years. and above, “the report reads.

Conducted a double-blind, randomized, multicenter, phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Covaxin in healthy adults and adolescents (aged 12-65 years) at nine hospitals in India.

The most common side effect in the stage 2 trial was pain at the injection site, followed by headache, fatigue, and fever. No serious or life-threatening adverse events were reported.

Two intramuscular doses of the vaccine were administered, four weeks apart, to 380 healthy children and adults. Higher neutralizing antibody titers (2-fold) were observed in phase 2 of the study than in phase 1 of the study.

Following the phase 1 trial, Covaxin produced stable antibodies and T cell responses 3-months after vaccination. She said follow-up studies of 6 and 12 months are ongoing.

After 2 doses, systemic and local adverse reactions observed in both vaccine groups were minimal. The chance of experiencing a side effect was 10-12 percent, which is 6 times lower than other Authorized Emergency Vaccines.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), was given emergency approval in January ahead of data from the final phase of testing. The move by the drug regulator raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine

Although Covaxin was involved alongside Covishield for nationwide immunization, launched Jan. 16, health care workers and front-line staff showed reluctance to take Covaxin.

When the second phase of vaccination began on March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a Covaxin test, and this is believed to have boosted trust among beneficiaries.

Last week, Bharat Biotech released the results of phase 3 of Covaxin and claimed that the vaccine demonstrated 81% temporary efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose.

