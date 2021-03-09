International
Delhis Covid-19 cases violate 300 marks for the third time this month; count to 641,660
Up to 234 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and recoveries are close to 629,000 while active cases have risen to 1,812, the health department bulletin showed.
from hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
Delhi recorded 320 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Tuesday, the third time in March when the daily count went above 300, data from the bulletin of health departments showed. According to the data, there were 312 cases on March 5 and 321 on March 6, the highest in almost 1.5 months after 340 infections were reported on January 14. The new infections have brought the Capital load to 641,660 and the death toll has risen to 10,928 after four fatalities linked in the last 24 hours, according to the health departments bulletin.
Up to 234 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and recoveries are close to 629,000 while active cases have risen to 1,812, the bulletin added. The fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday were the result of 66,744 tests performed of which 40,885 were RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TruNat tests while the other 25,859 parts were rapid antigen analysis.
The general coronavirus disease situation in Delhi has worsened since February 24 when 200 people tested positive. Prior to this period, Delhi was adding just over 100 cases and on 16 February, only 94 cases were added-, which had been the lowest after a gap of more than eight months. No deaths were reported on 9, 13, 17 and 25 February. However, this month, only one day (March 2) had seen zero deaths.
Amid the recent rise in cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the PTI news agency on Sunday that the blast was close to an endemic phase in the capital. Citing experts, Jain said some cases may continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak about 10 years ago, but again several cases are reported each year. The coronavirus will not be completely gone … we will have to learn to live with it, the health minister added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had ordered authorities on March 5 to continue with the existing strategy against the pandemic, including group-based surveillance, testing and genome sorting. Presiding over a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, Baijal said there was no need to reduce the guards against Covid-19 adding that he had need to increase vaccine coverage.
