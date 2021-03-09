No special treatment as the President of Italy does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Roma There was no special treatment for Italian President Sergio Mattarella when he received his coronavirus vaccine at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

In a photo released by his office, the 79-year-old head of state was photographed sitting in a chair with many others – all distanced from society – in a large room where several doctors were working.

Italy launched its vaccination campaign in late December, but like many other countries, the program has stalled due to supply disruptions.

Mattarella waited until his age group was called before receiving the Moderna vaccine at Rome’s Spallanzani hospital.

He was vaccinated as part of the “1941 birth campaign,” his office said in a statement.

New Prime Minister Mario Draghi has promised to increase the pace of the vaccination campaign as the infection rate rises once again, driven by the spread of new variants.

“We will give priority to the most vulnerable persons and categories at risk. “Waiting in line is also a way to protect the health of our most vulnerable fellow citizens,” he said Monday.

Italy – the first country in Europe to face full force of Covid-19 a year ago – on Monday topped 100,000 official deaths from the coronavirus.

So far it has administered 5.6 million vaccines, but only 1.7 million people have received the full course of the two doses, out of a total population of about 60 million.

