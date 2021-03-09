Ugandan Bobby Wine calls for peaceful protests after polls





Vera on Tuesday claimed that the constitution of East African countries allows peaceful protests. The Ugandans must now stand up to the occasion and resist Museven and his blood regime, he said. As we have said, we are nonviolent and lawful. Our philosophy stands firm. The power of people is stronger than people with power. Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14 elections with 58% of the vote while Vera had 35%. Wine called those results fraudulent, citing cases of soldiers allegedly filling ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations. The Ugandan Supreme Court last week allowed Wine to withdraw a claim his lawyers had filed seeking to invalidate Musevenis’ re-election. Wine said he no longer had confidence in the nine-judge panel, accusing the court of bias. Museveni dismissed allegations of vote rigging after electoral authorities announced his victory, calling the election the most fraud-free since Uganda’s independence from Britain in 1962. Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who took power by force in 1986 and has since been elected six times, is popular among many Ugandans for bringing relative stability and security. Museveni himself has punished former leaders such as Idi Amin, whose regime was known for kidnappings and extrajudicial killings. But opposition figures like Wine accuse Museveni of ruling more and more like his predecessors. They say corruption and alleged abuses by security forces have become more widespread as Museven tries to extend his rule. Many of our brothers and sisters disappeared and they have never been seen, Wine said on Tuesday, referring to the alleged disappearances after the president’s vote. Those who have been lucky enough to return have spoken out that they have been subjected to indescribable torture and brutality. Some of the victims were castrated, he said. Museveni recently dismissed claims that his forces have illegally detained civilians, saying his army is a disciplined force and that his party does not kill its opponents. But he acknowledged that he had strengthened security ahead of the election by deploying soldiers from a commando unit previously stationed in Somalia who killed several people he described as terrorists. Uganda has never seen a peaceful transfer of power, a reason why even some within the Musevenis party openly say he should fix a successor. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos