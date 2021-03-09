Michael Roskin previously worked as a journalist and foreign service official. He earned a doctorate from the American University in 1972 and taught political science at Lyoming College in Pennsylvania until retiring in 2008. He had Fulbrights in Yugoslavia, France and China and was a visiting professor 1991-94 at Army War College. American. Author of textbooks on political science, comparative politics and international relations, he divides his year between Nashville and Rockland. The Biden administration has embarked on a dangerous path in issuing an intelligent report that the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS, more bone saws), approved the 2018 assassination and dismemberment of critical journalist Jamal Kashoggi.



The basic content of the report – thanks to Turkish oversight – has long been public, but Trump refused to release it. We now face the dilemma of supporting an old ally as we label its boss a killer. Self-contradictory policies could destabilize Saudi Arabia and the entire Gulf region and increase Iran’s power. The Biden administration had to release the report, which the Saudis and other Gulf monarchies are trying to shrug off.



Candidate Biden called our Saudi tie a “dangerous empty check,” but do we dare pull it now? Secretary Blinken’s “recalibration” of US policy is a waffle: We still support Saudi Arabia but push it to evolve towards democracy. Good luck with that.



Kashoggi was probably killed not for his columns in the Washington Post, but for his contacts with Saudi princes who see the MBS as an usurper and want to replace him. For MBS, this is about preserving power, not human rights.



MBS mesmerizes Saudis and foreigners (especially Jared Kushner) with its ambitious Vision 2030 to modernize the Kingdom and free it from energy dependence. His reformist gestures – allowing movies and women drivers – are well known, but he maintains unwavering political control and hates and fears Iran.



Seeing Iranian influence in Yemen, the MBS launched airstrikes against Shia Houthi rebels in 2015, a war that still continues amid the humanitarian catastrophe. Washington has begun to say no.



Saudi Arabia is militarily ineffective.



How close should we support a regime that divides critics? Morally, is there much difference between the murderous Saudi and Iranian regimes? Geostrategically, however, Iran is expansionist while Saudi Arabia is defensive against Iranian influence in the Eastern Shia Province and Yemen.



After rockets hit a U.S. post office in Erbil, Iraq, Biden ordered retaliation at an Iran-linked supply depot on the Syria-Iraq border. Seven intelligence bombs destroyed it, showing the impressive intelligence and targeting ability of American intelligence. Was this a prudent and necessary prevention or a scaling step? The administration denied it was escalating, but Iran last week fired U.S. missile forces into Iraq. As Clausewitz saw, escalation sticks automatically.



MBS arrests dozens of critical Saudi intellectuals and journalists. He mistreated and arrested about 500 princes and millionaires in 2017, demanding that they return the billions they corruptly earned. In a country where wealth flows from energy revenues through the Saudi House, it is hard to say which royal payments are corrupt. Saudi kings buy loyalty.



Oil billions also support the Saudi religious institution, the Wahhabi branch of conservative Islam that has long preached and funded hatred of the wicked (including us). Some Saudi education graduates became jihadists who fought in Afghanistan, Iraq and in the skies over America. Fifteen of the 19 9/11 hijackers were young Saudis. And they were products, not evasions.



Samuel P. Huntington’s 1968 “Political Order in Changing Societies” predicted that traditional monarchies, by modernizing, especially education, become ripe for overthrow. Egypt, Iraq and Iran are prominent examples. “Modernization of tyrants” like MBS undermine themselves. Instability naturally accompanies efforts to modernize. Can not be helped. But should it be accelerated?



Saudi Arabia began to shake significantly in 1979 when 500 home-grown Muslim purists seized the Grand Mosque of



Mecca, seeking to overthrow the Saudi House for corruption and debauchery. It took more than two weeks and hundreds of dead to displace the rebels.



Academics have long predicted instability for the archaic Saudi regime (full disclosure: I was one). Signs indicate that their clientelistic purchases no longer work. Osama bin Laden, heir to a Saudi construction fortune, learned of extremism from an Egyptian Islamic militant and took it to Al



Kaida and 9/11.



Sometimes I want to shout, “Get out of the Persian Gulf and stay out! Ready to blow!” But then I wonder what the US withdrawal would lead to: perhaps revolutions, wars, civilian deaths, refugees and cut off supplies. Does a small US presence help avoid this? If so, it’s probably worth it. But can it stay small or will it need to expand soon?



The US no longer has military forces in Saudi Arabia. Fear of the regime and Osama’s threats persuaded Riyadh to order the Americans before the 2003 Iraq War, which we had to start from Kuwait. Some allies. Now, our Fifth Fleet has a base in Bahrain and our Air Force in Qatar.



Biden’s Persian Gulf policy continues essentially that of almost all of its predecessors since American oil workers discovered an incredible Saudi oil field in 1938. The Gulf became a fixed U.S. national interest but not critically explored for decades. Is it still Do we need to deepen US involvement in the region, or is it time to rethink?



