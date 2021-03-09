In Northern Ireland, a shift in enthusiasm for Irish unity Brexit News

Those marking the Northern Ireland’s centenary this summer can be found on pause to ask how many anniversaries they have left.

Driven by demographic shifts and accelerated by Brexit, Irish unity is no longer confined to the desired nationalists, but is now recognized as a serious and pressing issue for governments in Belfast, Dublin and London.

We were looking at it within a few years, not decades, said John ODowd, a politician in the Northern Ireland Assembly for Sinn Fin, who supports reunification.

The demographic and political changes that are taking place in the north and across the island of Ireland will not wait decades. There is a growing conversation and a growing wave of opinions about it.

Surveys suggest that a growing number of people in Northern Ireland, which was created in May 1921 after the partition of Ireland, agree.

A recent poll found that a majority favored holding a referendum on unity within the next five years, with 47 per cent currently in favor of staying in the UK and 42 per cent in favor of a united Ireland. Among the sub-45s, reunification led from 47 to 46.

Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou Lou McDonald has urged governments in Dublin and London to begin serious preparations for the possibility of Northern Ireland leaving the UK in the near future.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the Troubles, a decades-long civil conflict that claimed thousands of lives, says the UK government could call a vote if it believes there is a likelihood that a majority will choose to leave. union and unite a united Ireland.

I think what the polls are getting is a shift of enthusiasm for the idea of ​​a united Ireland and a shift of enthusiasm for a referendum, said Brendan OLeary, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has authored several books on Ireland. Veriut.

People believe as a result of Brexit that the North’s satisfaction with the world after the Good Friday Agreement is no longer resolved and besides the UK itself is unstable.

Northern Ireland Protocol

While a majority of people in England and Wales voted to leave the European Union in the June 2016 referendum, 62 per cent in Scotland and 56 per cent in Northern Ireland voted to stay on the bloc.

No region of the United Kingdom has been so deeply affected by Brexit as Northern Ireland, whose open border with the neighboring Republic of Ireland proved the most troubling issue throughout the Brexit trade negotiations.

The final compromise was the Northern Ireland Protocol, which in January introduced regulatory and customs controls on imports from the rest of the UK, keeping the North within the EU single market and the Irish border without barriers or checkpoints.

But new customs regulations have played havoc with food and package shipments; Supermarket shelves have been empty at times and some big British retailers have stopped shipments to Northern Ireland.

The protocol is a complete disaster, said Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Steve Aiken, who described the growing anger from his constituents, now laden with unknown documents and allegations.

Together with the ruling Democratic Union Party (DUP), the UUP has strongly opposed the Protocol and the so-called maritime border, which it believes has inadvertently pushed the northern unionists towards an economically unified island, as well as providing assistance to the cause. nationalist.

It has always been an encouragement from people who want to see British identity removed to the island of Ireland. This is just the last aspect of it, said Aiken, who wants politicians to focus on Brexit and the effects of COVID-19, rather than a potentially divisive referendum.

There are many people who saw Brexit as an opportunity to further try and promote their intentions to destroy the UK.

Northern Ireland First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster has led calls for the protocol to be removed or revised as a dispute between the EU and the UK over its full implementation continues to escalate.

Others have gone further, with some paramilitary outfits recently announcing, through an open letter to the prime ministers of Ireland and the UK, that they were withdrawing from the Good Friday Agreement.

The Loyal Communities Council, which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defense Force and the Red Red Commandos, said both governments would be responsible for permanently destroying the agreement if the protocol was not changed to restore unrestricted entry of goods. and utilities.

The group rejected any consideration of violence and the desire to avoid conflict is almost total, across nationalist and unionist communities.

But the shadow of trouble remains and inter-municipal relations remain tense in many areas.

Demographic shifts

The partition of Northern Ireland in 1921 gave the predominantly Unionist Protestant community a two-for-one majority over the Catholic community, which was largely sympathetic to the nationalist cause.

But the demographics have changed steadily.

A census to be conducted in March is expected for the first time to return a small majority for those in Catholic-Northern Ireland.

Young voters are less likely to register on the nationalist-unionist track, giving more importance to EU membership, healthcare and social policies.

Sinn Fin, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) paramilitary group, has in recent years burned his Social Democrat credentials, riding a wave of anger over poor housing and health care in a narrow conclusion of the country. second in recent years Irish elections.

Its degree of unity highlights the benefits to the sluggish northern economy, promising more investment and employment opportunities to attract those outside traditional nationalism.

The UUP and DUP have proven less adaptable in expanding their base, recent support from Brexit and the UK ruling Conservative Party now seems a critical misjudgment.

The Alliance, a central party that is strongly pro-EU and neutral towards the union, has managed to attract many young Protestants and is currently voting just one point behind the DUP ahead of the May Assembly elections.

According to OLeary, these voters are likely to be essential in a referendum. The progress of Brexit and the Scottish independence movement will be major influences on their thinking.

Generations under the age of 45 did not want to see Northern Ireland leave the EU and see the Republic as a very different country from what it was under [1950s nationalist prime minister] Eamon de Valera or his descendants and ancestors, he told Al Jazeera.

However, Aiken, whose UUP favored staying in the EU, is convinced that British identity will ultimately shake pro-European sentiments.

If it is a choice between the EU and the UK, I choose the UK every time, he said. And most people in Northern Ireland will do the same.

A new era

The wording of the Good Friday Agreement offers some uncertainty as to when the British government should call a referendum.

University College The Constitutional Unit of London suggests that a stable majority in opinion polls, a nationalist majority within the assembly, or an assembly vote in favor of a united Ireland could be such factors. Everyone stays a few years away.

For now, the newly established Shared Island Unit, an initiative of the Irish government, provides a platform for increasing co-operation between Belfast and Dublin on cross-border issues, while nationalist civic groups like Irelands Future advocate for inclusive dialogue between all parties.

Sinn Fins ODowd believes the unionists may find themselves more influential in a united Ireland, no longer held by the English nationalists who withdrew them from the EU.

What needs to be learned from the partition of Ireland about 100 years ago is that when you impose solutions on the minority and when you ignore that minority, it causes trouble, ODowd said.

So what we need to do is ensure that the minorities on the island are given a place in shaping a new era.