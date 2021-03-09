Green Valley Celebrates International Women’s Day Local News Stories

When Luz Angela Lee spontaneously decided to host an International Women’s Party on Monday with the help of her daughter, Marta Lee-Perriard, she was not sure who would show up.
I just sent a message and immediately came back, Yes! We will be there! So it’s amazing to even have 10 people here with me and Martha, Lee said.
By 10:30 a.m. Monday, about a dozen people who heard about the rally from friends gathered with signs and masks on the corner of Boulevard Esperanza and La Caada Drive to mark the occasion.
This is extraordinary, Lee said, as another woman approached with a poster honoring Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for women’s education. It just makes me so exciting.
International Women’s Day (March 8) has been celebrated globally for over a century as a day to support the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This theme of the years #ChooseToChallenge invites people to accelerate women’s equality by challenging the various barriers and stereotypes that hold women back.
Many at Monday rallies came out to draw attention to those obstacles, especially those that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
I would say the most important issue at the moment is the incredibly adverse impact that COVID-19 has had on women, especially women’s jobs, Lee-Perriard said. I think with the childcare situation, passing some kind of national childcare relief is necessary. “
Other attendees highlighted the violence that women experience on multiple levels as one of the biggest issues women face.
You would think this country would have conquered that kind of problem a long time ago, but it is still extremely serious, said Barbara Lemmon.
Even the idea of equal pay for equal work is in a way a structural violence against women, but the impunity of men who attack women and escape it is still a structural violence, she said.
Not just physical, but emotional and economic, Lee said. And we need to do something about it.
Guy and Linda Nelson, who attended Monday’s rally, have been married for 53 years and have advocated for equality in the workplace and women’s reproductive rights since they were a young couple.
I think the more we liberate women, the better we liberate everyone, Guy said.
“I come from a male-dominated industry and I think the pay gap is a key issue we need to address because women deserve to be paid on an equal footing for their work,” he said.
And, with (reproductive) choices, he added, women have very little to say about what men’s choices are and what we do with our bodies, so I think it’s up to women to decide what to do with theirs. “
Although the diversity and complexity of some of these issues underscores the challenges ahead, Diane Meyer said putting more women in positions of power could pave the way for solutions.
Women have a different perspective because of their roles, and what their roles have been, so I think if we could have more women in power, in the private sector and in government, that would do a big change for everyone, not just women, she said.
Throughout the rally, as signs spun in the wind, attendees ’conversations about these issues were marked by cheers, horn blasts, and bell bicycle reminders that this day also holds something to celebrate.
We are so enthusiastic and really proud, very, very proud to be women, and we want to show the world as much as we can to make more women feel comfortable. We are all human beings, Lee said.
“And today is our day, so we should celebrate.”
Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos