Digital books impair the learning of young children if the books do not have the proper improvements

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 Public Domain



A comprehensive meta-analysis of preliminary research has found, in general, that children aged 1 to 8 were less likely to understand picture books when reading the digital version, as opposed to the printed one. However, when digital picture books contain the right improvements that reinforce the content of the story, they outperform their print counterparts. The results were published today in Educational Research Review, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for Educational Research.





Authors Natalia Kucirkova at Stavanger University in Norway and the Open University in the UK and May Irene Furenes and Adriana G. Bus at Stavanger University analyzed the results of 39 studies involving a total of 1,812 children between the ages of 1 and 8. For In their analysis, the authors compared children’s storytelling understanding and vocabulary learning when reading a book on paper versus screen and assessed the effects of history-related improvements on digital books, the presence of a dictionary, and the role of adult support. . The main studies were conducted between 2010 and 2019, and for the most part, in the last four years of that time.

“The wide availability of digital reading options and the rich tradition of printed children’s books raise the question of which reading format is best suited for teaching young readers,” said Kucirkova, a professor of early childhood development at the University. of Stavanger and The Open University. “We found that when the printed and digital versions of a book are practically the same and differ only in sound printing or highlighted as additional features in the digital book, then printing exceeds digital performance.”

The authors found that the digital device itself and sometimes digital enhancements are inconsistent with the content of the story such as a dictionary that interferes with understanding children’s history.

When digital enhancements are designed to enhance children’s ability to give meaning to the story for example, by fostering children’s knowledge to understand history or by providing additional explanations of history events, digital books not only overcome the negative effects of the digital device , but also more understanding of children’s storytelling.

“Our overall findings may reflect the rather low quality of improvements in digital books available to young children,” Kuchirkova said. “Many digitized versions of picture books are inferior to the printed version, yet young children use them extensively.”

With a few exceptions, digital books published commercially in studies did not include the storytelling techniques that adults provide when sharing a book, for example drawing children’s attention to key elements of the story and focusing their attention on the chain of events of the story.

“If we want to support all children, we need to understand the impact of digital books and make them of the highest quality,” Kuchirkova said. “Digital books are low-cost to access and thus more readily available to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Furthermore, we can adjust digital books to a child’s learning level by including interactive features that respond to the child. “

“For reasons that need to be clarified by additional research, our meta-analysis shows that children with disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to be distracted by the content of the story in digital books by their interactive features and by the reading devices themselves. said Bus, a professor at Stavanger University. “As a result, these children are experiencing the greatest difficulty in understanding digital picture books.”

“Children’s digital book creators need to be careful about the improvements they make, and educators and parents need to choose carefully which digital books young children read,” Kucirkova said. “Internationally, it is important to promote the production of exemplary prototypes, including text in a range of languages, and to provide incentives to publishers, authors, creators and illustrators to change the status quo.”

The authors found that digital books may be more effective than printed books for improving children’s vocabulary if digital books use a dictionary that defines words and expressions that are rarely used. However, the features of digital vocabulary hinder children’s ability to understand the story they are reading, indicating that the focus of attention on word meanings draws children’s attention from the content of the story.

“This is further evidence that digital book makers need to exercise caution with seemingly small and familiar additions that may be useful for isolated outcomes such as vocabulary learning, but hinder the reading session in general,” he said. Kuçirkova.

Understanding the history of preschool children similar to printed and digital books

More information:

Can Irene Furenes et al, A Comparison of Reading Children on Screen Paper: A Meta-Analysis, Educational Research Review (2021) Can Irene Furenes et al, A Comparison of Reading Children on Screen Paper: A Meta-Analysis,(2021) DOI: 10.3102 / 0034654321998074

Provided by the American Educational Research Association