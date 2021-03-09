Choose to support mothers on International Women’s Day





Today is International Women’s Day, a celebration of women’s achievements and a way to raise awareness against prejudice and take action for equality. This theme of the years is Choose to challenge and today, I challenge you to take some time to learn how you and your hospital and health system can improve women’s health before, during and after pregnancy. Maternal deaths in the US are on the rise. Every year, at least 700 women die due to complications in childbirth. For every case of maternal mortality, approximately 100 women experience complex injuries. And, childbirth is more dangerous for colored communities which are disproportionately affected by maternal mortality and morbidity. For example, Black and American / Alaska Indian women continue to experience more deaths and pregnancy-related complications than white women. The American Hospital Association offers three ways for you and your BO teams to learn more and get started. Join me Improving the best results of Sprint mothers. We invite you to participate in this free, six-week program focused on the safe reduction of cesarean births, which begins on March 30th. Sponsored by the Institute for Health Care Improvement, sprint equips participants with the knowledge, skills, and quality improvement tools needed to believe in improving care delivery for all women and newborns. Participants will hear about real-world examples; they will also identify practices to reduce inequalities and improve birth equality. We invite you to participate in this free, six-week program focused on the safe reduction of cesarean births, which begins on March 30th. Sponsored by the Institute for Health Care Improvement, sprint equips participants with the knowledge, skills, and quality improvement tools needed to believe in improving care delivery for all women and newborns. Participants will hear about real-world examples; they will also identify practices to reduce inequalities and improve birth equality. Join March 9 informative call to learn more and register for the sprint before it starts on March 30th. Amplify Mothers’ Voices. On April 7, from 1-2 pm ET, join AHA for this virtual event involving experts from national and community organizations and hospitals, to discuss ways we can identify and address inequalities in maternal care, empower women colored and create solutions to improve maternal health equity. This event will take place in honor of National Minority Health Month and Black Maternal Health Week, which is observed April 11-17. See more details and sign up here. Learn how implicit one-sided training can improve care for women of color. Listen to this podcast in which I speak with Rahul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical and Health Chief, Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Scientific Officer for Mars Dimes, and AHA Chief Nursing Officer and Director General of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Robyn Begley. Together they share how the March of Dimes Breaking the prejudice in maternity care the training equips health care providers with relevant knowledge to recognize and correct implicit bias, along with recommendations for improving patient-provider communication and building a culture of equality. According to Dr. Gupta, this training can be a starting point for addressing structural racism. And, as Robyn Begley points out, this training will bring discussions among team members that would not have happened otherwise, and will encourage us to look more closely at the data to see what we are doing and how we can t ‘provide better care to women of all colors. If, after listening, you are interested in offering this training to your organization, you may have more information here. To learn more about how hospitals are improving maternal health, visit AHAs The best site for the health of mothers and babies. Priya Bathija, JD, MHSA, serves as AHA Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, which incorporates maternal and child health association efforts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos