NephCure Vidney International and HEAL Collaborating Partner to Launch the Health Equality Initiative

THE KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, NephCure Kidney International (NephCure) announced the official launch of its Health Equality Initiative, focusing on addressing access to research and care for various families living with chronic kidney disease, which sheds protein. together with Advocacy for Health Education and Learning, Inc. (HEAL collaboration) non-profit organization.

The aim of this initiative is to improve patient outcomes by identifying solutions to strengthen the participation of underrepresented individuals in the patient with kidney disease and in the medical arena. The initial focus will be on kidney disease in Black Americans, given the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Segmental Focal Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in this population. This initiative was made possible through grant support from Travelre Therapeutics, a founding partner of the Health Equality Initiative. Additional support is provided by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and other key partners.

“We are so eager to finally start doing this important work,” he said Joshua Tarnoff, CEO of NephCure. “This community of patients has been neglected for a long time. With so many new potential opportunities available in the trials, some specifically targeting the genetic causes of kidney disease within Black communities, as well as the genetic testing now available to it. discovering these changes, we now have a clear way forward to improve health outcomes for all patients. “

More than 1 in 7 adult Americans have some form of CKD. One of the most common and aggressive subtypes of CKD is FSGS, characterized by protein in the urine, scarring in the kidney, and having the potential to cause relatively rapid decline in renal function. Since there are currently no FDA-approved medications for FSGS, patients may undergo renal failure, dialysis, and kidney transplantation.

CKD and FSGS disproportionately affect Black America at rates at least 4 times greater than White Americans. Black Americans make up 13.2% of United States population but represent more than 35% of all U.S. patients receiving dialysis for renal failure. In particular, a change in the APOL1 gene that is often found in people of West African descent is thought to be associated with one of the most severe forms of kidney disease. Its presence indicates a significant reduction in already limited treatment options. Approximately one third of FSGS cases in United States thought to be associated with variants of APOL1.

A key partnership within the Health Equality Initiative will be led by HEAL Collaborative, a community-based organization focused on working with minority populations served on the availability of health care-related services, access to new treatment options and the consequent impact of community benefit.

“HEAL Collaborative Vision for ‘Colored Communities Are Healthy’ fosters our mission: to develop healthy Colored Communities, we use our collaborative relationships, innovation, community action and public advocacy,” he said. Howard Mosby, Co-Founder and Treasurer of HEAL Cooperation.

“This partnership with NephCure Kidney International is in line with our organization ‘s goals to build collaborative networks nationwide; to build trust – based partnerships; to hold educational sessions on innovative healthcare solutions to chronic diseases affecting morbidity and mortality. in communities of color; all in partnership with policymakers, faith leaders and community advocates. “

During the 12-month pilot period of this initiative, HEAL Collaboration will engage trust-based community networks Atlanta, GA AND Chicago, IL to raise awareness of COLDs and FSGS associated with APOL1 and provide opportunities to connect with patient advocates and disease specialists. NephCure will simultaneously launch a marketing campaign to raise awareness of the genetic causes of kidney disease in people of African descent, provide patient-focused educational materials and guidance on seeking specialized care, and gaining access to clinical trials, and strengthening contact with nephrologists to help ensure accurate and timely diagnoses of FSGS.

“What makes this initiative different is our focus on creating action-oriented, meaningful and measurable change in these communities in the short term,” Tarnoff said. “We will take what we learn from this pilot period and expand our programs in the future to reach more vulnerable individuals within colored communities.”

“We want to put in place interventions to reach people before they show up in the emergency room with kidney failure,” Mosby added. “We have said time and time again: There is no more dialysis. We must give people every opportunity to save their kidneys and remove dialysis from the conversation as a forewarned conclusion.”

NephCure and HEAL Collaboration have appointed a steering committee of executives with expertise in rare kidney disease research and care, government and local advocacy, and community-based engagement to lead the Health Equality Initiative.

Members of the Health Equality Steering Committee include:

Linda Goler Blount , MPH, Black Women Health Imperative

, MPH, Black Women Health Imperative Jason Cobb , MD, Emory University Division of Renal Medicine

, MD, Division of Renal Medicine Roslyn Daniels , Black Health Issues

, Black Health Issues Patrick O. Gee Sr. , PhD, iAdvocate Inc.

, PhD, iAdvocate Inc. Keisha Gibson , MD, MPH, University of North Carolina

, MD, MPH, Wanda H. Moore , JD, MEd, New Jersey Urban Peace Building Project

, JD, MEd, New Jersey Urban Peace Building Project Kevin Mott , NephCure International Kidney

, NephCure International Kidney Quin Taylor, Gratitude Tayloring

Melissa West , American Society of Nephrology

Both NephCure Kidney International and HEAL have collaborated in the sustainable long-term improvement of care for people of color living with kidney disease. This first step is one in a long series of programs and an iterative learning process, until we see together equal care for patients.

