History of the St Albans Museums Tour of Verulamium online





The story of Verulamiumis moves online while the city museum remains closed. The St Albans Museums are taking stories from their collections online to support schools that teach Romans in Phase 2 while the Verulamium Museum is closed. The tour professionally produced a video tour of the gallery, following major Roman dates in Britain.



The Verulamium Museum in St. Albans remains closed.

– Credit: Council of St. Albans Anthony Rowlands, county council’s portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public kingdom, said: “It is wonderful to see the service of museums that support children to develop their learning even while museums are closed. “The Verulamium Museum offers such fantastic opportunities to learn about schools, and these online resources leave students excited to learn more about the Verulamium when it is able to reopen. “Online teaching resources also enable our museum service to reach an even wider audience and I hope to encourage more families from afar to visit the museum and all our other attractions. Curator David Thoroldleads tours, sharing his specialized knowledge, while encouraging viewers to ask questions and make comparisons with modern life today all the time. There is a quiz to accompany this video where children can check out their learning. Several other resources, including videos with museum teachers and homework activities that help children learn to look closely at objects, have been added to the St Albans Museum website. These are specifically designed to give children a taste of object-based learning that they can experience when the museum reopens. Museum school sessions allow groups of students to touch real Roman objects and use them to promote their learning. St. Albans Museums offer a new way for audiences to engage with collections and exhibitions, while buildings remain closed hosting a series of online chats and seminars for all ages. Teachers who use these materials are encouraged to share their feedback with the museum service and may earn money from a trip to Verulamium for their class to attend. For details of all sources, visit the St. Albans Museum website at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/learn

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos