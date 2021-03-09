This warning from the CEO of the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world could be bad news for Novavax

Almost everything seems to be going as hopedNovavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) these days. The company reported excellent provisional results from a study in the late phase MB of the COVID-19 NVX-CoV2373 vaccine in late January. Enrollment in the U.S. and Mexico main study has also been completed. Novavax seems to be on track to gain emergency use authorizations in the UK, US and other countries over the next few months.

But there is a potential problem on the horizon. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, issued a warning last week that could be bad news for Novavax.

A grim warning

Poonawalla told members of a World Bank panel on March 4, 2021, that organizations face a shortage of raw materials needed to produce COVID-19 vaccines. He specifically pointed out the shortcomings in items such as bags and filters.

He was not alone in raising the alarm. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), also said there was a global shortage of glass, plastic, corks and vials used with COVID-19 vaccines.

What causes these issues? Poonawalla singled out the passage by the US government of a law blocking the export of critical items in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act, which was passed in 1950 during the Korean War, gives the president emergency powers to exploit the production of American companies to address critical national security needs.

The Biden administration specifically wanted to make sure that Pfizerhas everything it needs to increase the production of BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine with which it was developed BioNTech. Pfizer ran into trouble getting all the raw materials needed to make the vaccine by the end of 2020, causing the major drugmaker to lower its production targets.

How Novavax can be affected

So how does this affect Novavax? The company struck a deal last year for SII to produce about 1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 in 2021. In February, Novavax announced a memorandum of understanding with SII and Gavi (an international organization working to increase access to vaccines in poor countries). ) to provide 1.1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. This target may be at risk.

Poonawalla stated, “The Novavax vaccine, of which we are a leading manufacturer, needs these items from the US. factor – no one has been able to address this so far. “

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck alluded to the possible lack of raw material in his comments during the company’s fourth-quarter conference call. When asked about Novavax’s production capacity, he replied that “there are some collisions to get enough raw material to get all the plants running at full speed”. Erck added, “But I think we’re going to get there.”

To date, Novavax has entered into supply agreements for approximately 300 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 with governments worldwide. That includes 100 million doses for the US government. The raw materials for those targeted doses for the US should be easily secured thanks to the invocation of the Defense Production Act.

Should investors be worried?

Supply shortages can certainly be a problem for Novavax. Poonawalla stressed that if enough raw materials are not ‘available’ from the US, “it will be a serious limiting factor”.

We do not know how much Novavax is charging for the 1.1 billion doses it hopes to supply for worldwide use. It is likely that the company’s profit margin in those doses will be much lower than it will do in the US, UK and other developed nations.

There is also a good chance that the Biden administration will ease export restrictions once most Americans have been fully vaccinated. That could happen as soon as this summer.

Regardless, any issue Novavax faces regarding global supply shortages is likely to be only temporary. It is likely that NVX-CoV2373 will soon gain major authorizations, the biotechnology stock should still have tremendous growth prospects in the coming months.