



Look: The Belgian Shepherd recovers after being left to drown A Belgian Bari is looking for a new home after recovering from its previous owner’s attempt to drown him in a river. Bella was found up to her neck in the Trent River with a transport bag containing a chain-linked rock. Jane Harper was passing by when she saw the dog and entered the water in Farndon, Nottinghamshire to rescue her on the morning of January 6 last year. Charlene Latham, once from Newark to Nottinghamshire, was spared from prison for the incident. Now living in Ilfracombe, Devon, the 32-year-old was given a 12-month community order, fined 80 and told to pay 200 in cost and an additional 32 victims. Read more: The 16 places in the UK where COVID cases are increasing map show the scale in your area Bella Rock was bound. (RSPCA / SWNS) Jane Harper managed to drive Bella into a large rock. (RSPCA / SWNS) She was also disqualified from holding a dog for three years at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Nottinghamshire Police took 11-year-old Bella, who had hypoglycemia and was hypothermic, to a vet and she has since recovered from the ordeal. The vet believed he would not have survived without urgent treatment. It is hoped she will find a new home to spend the rest of her days after being transferred to the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Center in Nottingham. Ella Carpenter, manager at Radcliffe Animal Center, said Bella was transformed during her recovery. “Sometimes we thought she just wouldn’t make it, with her age and basic health conditions all against her. “But Bella has struggled every day, showing enviable strength and courage, not wanting to give up her fight to recover. Jane Harper reunited with Bella at the RSPCA center. (RSPCA / SWNS) Bella has made an extraordinary recovery. (RSPCA / SWNS) “Hopefully she will now be able to live the rest of her life with the love and respect she has always deserved and are looking for the special home for Bella.” Ideally, the new owners will be local to the RSPCA center so they can continue to support its care, have the finances to pay for veterinary treatments and the experience of large breed dogs but without any pets . Look: How England will leave the blockade

