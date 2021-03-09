Italy crosses the dreaded threshold of 100,000 deaths as the third wave threatens

Italy has recorded 100,000 deaths from coronaviruses, a year after it became the first western country to impose a total blockade and as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic.

Among those who have died in recent days are Monique Forciniti, a 55-year-old school chef from Pistoia in Tuscany, and Stefano Limongi, the 34-year-old owner of a sushi bar in Rome.

Italys recently appointed prime minister, Mario Draghi, said crossing the horrific threshold of 100,000 deaths was something we would never have imagined a year ago.

On March 9, 2020, his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, imposed unprecedented national restrictions as the pandemic spread. At the time, Italy had recorded 463 Covid-19 deaths and 9,172 infections.

A year later, the death toll on Monday rose to 100,103 the highest in Europe after the UK while the total number of infections since the pandemic began last week erupted 3 million.

A year ago, this was something none of us doctors had ever tried and of course, we hoped and imagined, like everyone else, that it would end soon, said Saverio Chiaravalle, vice president of medical order in the province of Lombardy of Varese and a close friend of Roberto Stella, the president of the order who was the first doctor in Italy to die from the virus.

I miss Roberto so much, he said. There is all the debate whether people died from Covid-19 or with Covid-19, but at the end of the day, they died because they became infected with it.

Italy is facing the rapid spread of coronavirus variants, particularly the UK variant, which accounts for more than 50 percent of new infections. Lombardy remains the hardest hit region, with hospitals in certain areas, particularly in the province of Brescia, being overcrowded again. Other areas of the country that were not affected during the first wave, such as Perugia in Umbria, have become hot spots of the virus.

In the week between February 24 and March 2, the number of new infections increased by a third to more than 123,000 the highest since early December.

Hospital admissions have increased nationwide, with 21,831 people being treated for the virus in general wards and 2,700 in intensive care.

Italy emerged from the severe blockade last spring in early May, but since a resurgence of infections in the fall has tried to avoid another generalized blockage using a system of color restrictions in all regions of the 20 countries depending the severity of the virus spread and the capacity of hospitals to cope.

Stricter restrictions, which could place all or half of the country in the toughest red zone category, are expected to be announced if the daily number of infections exceeds 30,000 by Friday.

Stricter measures

Luigi Di Maio, the foreign minister, wrote on Facebook on Monday that with the current data, there is no alternative to stricter measures. In a poll by the Corriere della Sera over the weekend, 44 percent of Italians said they would support another tough block, up from 30 percent two weeks ago.

The blockage period can also be used to help speed up the vaccination program, which since January has been hampered by birth delays but also by a change of government.

Mr Draghi, who last week blocked exports from Italy to Australia of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said on Monday that the program would be firmly strengthened in the coming days.

Dr Chiaravalle said there had been a significant drop in the number of medical workers dying or becoming infected with the virus since vaccinations began in late December.

However, with the general population tired after a year of pandemic, people have become less intimidated by the high level of daily stubbornness of death.

It was really a terror a year ago, Dr Chiaravalle added. It is not that they should be terrified. However, there must be a right in the midst of fear to ensure that people continue to abide by the rules. custody