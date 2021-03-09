Arizona falls in the list of ‘best countries’ in the World News and World Report





Arizona finished 39th overall, knocking down five places, in a study that analyzes 50 states of health care, education, economics and other major categories conducted by US News & World Report. Washington was the state with the highest ranking and Louisiana was last. Arizona was hurt by the last ranking in third in five of the eight categories reviewed. These include the subdivision ranking for crime / correction (top 38), opportunity (40), fiscal stability (40), natural environment (41) and education (46). Arizona’s best-of-class class was for economics, where it ranked seventh, highest overall. Arizona also ranked above average in healthcare (21) and infrastructure (23), which includes energy, broadband, and transportation networks. Washington leads the package studyatusnews.com aimed at assessing how states best serve their citizens. For the second fair edition of the report, Washington ranked first overall. “Washington’s low-carbon energy system and strong secondary education continue to rank among the best nations, as does the economies of states,” the publication said. After Washington, Minnesota was ranked second overall and Utah was third. The rankings were based on more than 70 metrics organized into eight major categories, with thousands of data points. US News said it surveyed more than 26,000 people across the country about their levels of satisfaction with government services and how state governments should concentrate resources. Mostdata in the study were collected from the periods preceding the COVID-19 pandemic. Economy a bright spot Among the subcategories in the latest report, Arizona scored well in economic growth and having a healthy business environment, both part of the broader economy category. Moreover, the state received high marks for the quality of health care and energy infrastructure. As a regional trend, economies in western states dominated the list, dropping seven of the top 10 rankings. Pre-pandemic data in the US News report may underestimate some of Arizona’s latest economic downturn. State Office of Economic Opportunities, for example, now projects a fast annual rate of 5.5% for employment growth here from spring 2020 to spring 2022, representing 325,000 new jobs. Delayed problems Arizonas poorly ranked in various subcategories including access to health care, pre-kindergarten education, opportunities and public safety. Opportunity category measures affordability, economic opportunities, and racial and gender equality. Arizona received anespecially bad grade (49th overall) for air and water quality, which lowered its ranking in the natural environment category. An American Lung Association report cited the Phoenix subway as bad air pollution, especially for ozone and particulate matter throughout the year. Similarly, ina special report, Prosperity Now gave the Arizona ohmark for early childhood education and low grades for high school graduation degrees and other pre-college education measures. Compared to US Newsstudy 2019, the slide of the five countries in Arizona can be explained by lower rankings in education, infrastructure, fiscal stability (reflecting state government finances) and the natural environment (measuring pollution and air quality). water). Reach the reporter at [email protected]

