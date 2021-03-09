Tokyo Olympics to resume this summer – but without foreign spectators, says national news agency





Japan has decided to ban foreign spectators from the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing government officials. The decision, which was not publicly confirmed by Japanese officials, comes after several weeks increasing pressure from a concerned public in relation to visitors they may hold coronavirus instead, including some new highly adhesive variants. There was no immediate information on how many Japanese fans would be allowed to enjoy the Summer Games in person, but Kyodo, who often receives news directly from government officials before it is officially announced, said no spectators would be admitted from outside. Japan has enjoyed relative success against COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago. The nation has recorded less than 450,000 confirmed cases and just over 8,000 deaths among its population of more than 126 million. Given the density of human beings in the megacity of Tokyo alone, home to more than 37 million people, the risk of spreading infectious diseases was always real, but the Japanese have long been comfortable with wearing face masks, and that, e combined with early recognition of social distance and other measures, has helped keep the disease largely under control despite a resurgence last fall.

Japanese students return to private school 02:19 As COVID-19 erupted in much of the western world, the Japanese voiced strong opposition in January not only to hosting an international sporting event with thousands of visitors from around the world, but to the Tokyo Games being hosted at all. About 80% of respondents from two national media outlets said the Olympics should be rewritten or canceled altogether. The Games have already been postponed from the summer of 2020 until this year due to the pandemic, and the bosses of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and the International Olympic Committee have been adamant in their determination to withdraw the event – always warning likely to have been done. Tuesday’s news of the ban on foreign spectators came about a month after Tokyo Olympics officials released a 33-page “playbook” of rules for conduct at the Games in a bid to show they are adequately prepared to host a safe events on such a large scale amid a global health crisis.

Governor of Tokyo at the Olympics, coronavirus 02:11 The document provided behavioral guidelines for certain groups of people to participate in the Olympics, including athletes and their companions, but did not specifically mention foreign fans. Spectators entering will not be allowed to cheer or sing loudly according to the rules, but only applaud – the concern is that water droplets from the fans’ mouths can carry the virus. No requirements have yet been discussed for Olympics participants or fans to receive a coronavirus vaccine before appearing in Tokyo. Japan’s national vaccination program was slow to roll, with first doses administered alone in mid-February. The heated debate over whether to hold the Olympics for sure has been just one of the main obstacles for the organizers of the Tokyo Games. Last month, a woman was elected as the new chairwoman of the Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee to replace the 83-year-old former Japanese Prime Minister who was forced to resign amid a scandal over his sexist remarks.

