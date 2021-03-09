HUYABIO International and Tianjin Pharmaceutical Research Institute Joint Venture Submits Chinese New Application for Efinaconazole Drugs as Jublia





SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – HUYABIO International (HUYABIO), a leader in accelerating the global development of Of China pharmaceutical innovations, today announced that its joint venture with the Tianjin Pharmaceutical Research Institute submitted a New Drug Application to the Drug Evaluation Center of the National Administration of Chinese Medical Products. The joint venture, AIM, was created with the aim of advancing innovative medicines. The application requires the approval of a local formulation of the antifungal drug, efinaconazole, such as Jublia, for the treatment of onychomycosis. Jublia is the first triazole-based formulation approved for the treatment of onychomycosis, a common and devastating fungal infection of the toenails. Other current treatments lack efficacy and oral treatments are limited by drug interactions and serious safety concerns. Jublia is considered the treatment of choice for patients with mild to moderate cases or who cannot tolerate oral treatments. This medicine has already been approved in Japan, United States, Canada, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong AND Macau, where it is sold under the brand names Clenafin or Jublia. AIM licensed the exclusive rights to China from the creative company, Kaken Pharmaceuticals, in February 2019.1 Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO and CEO of HUYABIO, said, “This presentation represents an important moment for HUYABIO and AIM as we work with partners such as Kaken to bring products to the Chinese market. Jublia addresses a significant need as an effective treatment “Local onychomycosis and a promising alternative to more toxic systemic therapies. We plan additional regulatory recordings in the future.” About AIM

AIM is a joint venture between HUYABIO International and Tianjin Pharmaceutical Research Institute. AIM identifies and evaluates external medical options China. The joint venture utilizes the infrastructure of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Research Institute in China and HUYABIO global network to accelerate product development for China market. About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is a leader in accelerating the global development of new biopharmaceutical products opportunities originating from China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower risk development of global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-portfolio consisting of resources covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations throughout China, the company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information, please visitwww.huyabio.com. Contact details:

