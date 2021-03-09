Whitmer signs COVID-19 relief bills but vetoes GOP-backed proposals

Governors Gretchen Whitmer signed two state measures allocating billions in federal aid to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but used special and extensive veto power to remove provisions on bills and completely remove another that aimed to curb pandemic powers.

The governor used a traditional mass tradition he would haveremoved COVID-19 emergency powers from the state The director of the health department, calling the bill, “pure idea, poorly executed and with poor timing.” Due to legislative maneuver by the GOP-controlled House and Senate, the veto at least temporarily risks more than $ 840 million in education funding.

The moves come after a significant public battle between the governor and Republican lawmakers over how best to secure the billions in available federal funds that lawyers say families and businesses desperately need.

In a letter to lawmakers, Whitmernoted that Republicans largely ignored that proposed $ 5.6 billion aid plan and never negotiated with her office for these funding measures.

“I notice that this legislation leaves more than $ 2 billion in unspent federal money. As Michigan goes all out to finally beat this horrible pandemic and turn the site toward recovery, we need every last dollar. that will work for us before the Spring Break law is dealt with, “Whitmer said in her letter to lawmakers.

“I know we share a fundamental desire to help Michiganders and provide meaningful financial support to struggling businesses.”

The bill still includes the hundreds of millions needed to provide a $ 2.25 an hour pay rise for frontline workers, approximately $ 223 million in rental assistance and more than $ 650 million to help distribute vaccines, COVID testing -19 and tracking contacts.

The governor’s veto letter on funding measures did not explain in detail why she used her point authority in both bills. Hervetoes is targeting approximately $ 405 million in property and other tax relief for businesses, $ 150 million earmarked for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, nearly $ 87 million earmarked for non-public schools, and $ 10 million earmarked for a grant program. which aims to help parents offset the cost of summer school

Unfortunately, the legislature tried to stop spending the funds on vaccine distribution and return to school if the governor did not sign the legislation to remove powers from the executive branch. Instead of these political games, we should focus instead on how to better help businesses and individuals most affected by the pandemic, State Budget Director Dave Massaron said in a statement.

In response to the veto, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tim Albert, R-Lowell, issued a scathing critique.

“A year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer is sending a clear message to the people of our state that she does not care about you or if your livelihood survives the pandemic,” Albert said in a statement. .

“If she had cared for anything other than maintaining her self-declared power, she would not have vetoed many legislatures for the $ 4.2 billion aid plan.”

Brian Calley, president of the Michigan Small Business Association, called on the Legislature to circumvent Whitmer’s veto over business financing.

“Today’s veto sends a message that the state is not serious about the survival of small businesses,” Calley said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

“We worked hard to ensure that small business support was not tied to the limitation of any emergency power because we did not want the governor to have to choose between emergency powers and small business support. She could have both because small business support was not linked to emergency energy cuts. “

Some of the vetoes especially of the draft law that takes power to the state and the funds for the unemployment fund were not unexpected. They do not mean that the state loses completely from federal funds; there is still time for lawmakers and the governor to negotiate an agreement.

Republican lawmakers previously tried to use tax dollars to supplement the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The fund is used to pay unemployment benefits, and is supplemented by businesses. But GOP lawmakers argued that the pandemic forced the fund into insecurity and businesses should get help from the state for unemployment.

Whtimer previously said the use of tax dollars for the fund would set a dangerous precedent. it vetoed a special provision earlier this year that aimed to do just that, in the process of mixing legislation that would extend unemployment benefit from 20 weeks to 26 weeks.

At the end of 2020, Congress allocated billions of dollars to each state in order to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, avoid evictions, feed families, help children get back into person classes, and more.

The legislature retains the authority to formally allocate the use of these funds. While sometimes this can be helpful, almost immediately Republicans running the House and Senate proposed plans that would allocate only a portion of the funds available. They essentially argued that the Whitmer administration could not be entrusted with all the money, and the Legislature would allocate more funds when the state proved the money was needed.

Instead of working for a compromise with the governor, the House and Senate passed a package of four bills. Two of the bills allocated approximately $ 4.2 billion to federal funds. But lawmakers used a legislative move called “equality” to link these bills to the fate of two other bills that would remove emergency powers from the director of the state health department.

Whitmer vetoed one of those bills on Tuesday. The bill would have prevented the director of the Department of Health and Human Services from banning personal classes or canceling sporting events due to COVID-19. But the measure also described the very specific case criterion that must be met in order for local health officials to take action.

The Michigan Local Public Health Association asked the governor to veto the law, she said.

Why the Legislature rushed this bill to my table while they continue to leave billions of dollars for schools and aid to Michigan families is a mystery to me, Whitmer said in her letter to lawmakers.

COVID-19 does not care about the jurisdictional boundaries of the school district or local health department. As such, there may be times when a nationwide order is needed to protect Michiganders.

The fourth bill associated with this package must still be passed to the House. Whitmer is expected to veto this as well, a move that is likely to receive $ 370 million in COVID-19 testing funding.

In a separate letter to key budget lawmakers in the House and Senate, Massaron called for a formal meeting before the end of the week to negotiate how to appropriate the remaining billions in federal dollars.

“As I said before, it is time to put aside the party and find a way to work together,” the letter said.

“I understand that there are frustrations and differences of opinion on the pandemic response, but what we can all agree on is the need to ensure that we are making full use of the resources that are available to us.”

If federal funds are not used by the end of the fall fiscal year, they will be returned to Congress.

