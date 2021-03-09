Global Announces F-1 Registration Statement Archiving for Initial Public Proposal





PETAH-TIKVA, Israeli, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Global-e Online Ltd. ("Global-e"), the world's leading platform to enable and expedite global cross-border, direct consumer electronics trading, announced today that it has filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offer have not yet been determined. Global has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "GLBE". The offer is subject to market conditions and there can be no certainty as to when or when the offer may end, or as to the size or current terms of the offer. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies are serving as top book management managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as co-managers for the offer. The proposed offer will be made only through a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus regarding the proposed bid, when available, can be obtained from any of the following sources: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone: 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Varick Street 180, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Department of Prospectus; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Capital Union Prospect Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at [email protected].

10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone: 1-866-471-2526 or by email at ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Varick Street 180, 2 nd Kati, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Department of Prospectus; or

A registration statement on Form F-1 regarding these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold nor can offers to purchase these securities be accepted before the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which an offer, request or sale of such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction. About Global Global-eis the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, cross-border, direct consumer-to-consumer e-commerce. The partner of choice for more than 400 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global makes international sales as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide an uninterrupted experience and localized purchase. Global end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, business intelligence models with best practices with big data, efficient international logistics and extensive cross-border experience, enabling international buyers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Title Media

Allison Gray

[email protected]

+1 323 283 8176 Investor contact:

Global-e Online Ltd.

Ofer Koren

[email protected] SOURCE Global Similar links https://www.global-e.com

