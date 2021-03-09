International
Greece may welcome British tourists who may prove they have Covid antibodies
The British can rest in Greece if they can prove they have Covid antibodies, said the country’s tourism minister.
Harry Theoharis said Greece would accept tourists for entry without quarantine or further restrictions if they could prove with a test or proof that they had antibodies from the virus infection.
It will be one of three alternatives for holidaymakers along with a Covid negative test or a vaccination certificate when Greece plans to start its summer holiday season in mid-May.
May 17 is the earliest date on which Boris Johnson has said the government will lift the ban on non-essential foreign travel.
“Greece is ready with a full protocol for summer 2021,” Mr Theoharis said. “Tourists will be welcome if they are either vaccinated, have antibodies or a negative test before the trip. All tourists will undergo random testing.”
Greece has not yet clarified how the antibody status will work, but it could allow the newcomers to present evidence of a previous positive test to show they had the disease or have a test to show they have antibodies. It can cover both asymptomatic and symptomatic suffering.
Tourism is a big revenue winner for Greece, which has led calls for a vaccination certificate across the EU to help unblock travel.
The industry accounts for about one-fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers, but gains collapsed last year due to the pandemic.
Mr Theoharis said authorities would give priority to vaccinating people working in the hospitality sector once the most vulnerable are vaccinated and are mandating frequent staff testing.
Greece has imposed a blockade in some parts of the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic following an increase in new infections putting pressure on its health system, but it still has outperformed most of Europe with nearly 7,000 deaths since from the beginning of the pandemic.
Greece has already agreed on a travel corridor with Israel that allows vaccinated people to travel between the two countries.
Cyprus and Portugal are two other countries that have said they will welcome vaccinated British tourists from May when travel restrictions can be lifted in the UK.
The Cypriot government said those who had two Covid strokes could travel, while Portugal said those who tested negative or were “immune” could also visit.
The UK Governments Global Travel Task Force is considering whether to restore travel corridors to start the holidays this summer with low-cost Covid countries.
They will in all likelihood be presented with conditions for passengers such as double vaccination or a negative Covid test, according to sources.
Paul Charles, co-founder of the Save our Summer campaign, said: Mediterranean countries rely on British pounds and tourism pounds, so they need them and will do everything possible to welcome them safely.
They are putting pressure on the UK Government to make sure there are no obstacles to travel after 17 May.
There are applications that accept positive antibody tests as an immunity test for those who have had the virus and have recovered.
However, the World Health Organization has warned that there is no evidence that Covid recovered patients with antibodies are protected from a second infection.
The presence of antibodies suggests that someone has either had Covid-19 in the past or has been vaccinated.
It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to produce enough antibodies to fight the virus.
