DHR International & School’s Latin Alumni Association Start-up Program to Increase Latinx Representation on Boards





Only 2.7% of board members in Fortune 1000 companies are Latino; DHR to influence the increase of board diversity in the US Tweet this A supportive source of diversity and proven for board decision makers, DHR is well positioned to support the 21 in ’21 initiative and to influence a positive shift towards increasing board diversity across the US and its clients for bring more Latinx executives to boards of public and private companies across sectors. While all industries need a greater diversity, the 21 in ’21 program will focus on the private equity sector, where Latinx representation is particularly low and there is an excellent opportunity to bring about change. Thirty percent coalitionstates on its website “sound corporate governance practices that include diversity as a priority are rapidly becoming a prerequisite for institutional investors who today represent 80% of the capital market cap”. “It is an honor to partner with HBSLAA on our 21 in ’21 program, demonstrating our commitment to increasing Latinx diversity in the boardroom,” he said. Keith Giarman, Leading partner, Global Practice of Private Capitalat DHR and an HBS student. “The economic value of the Latin American community in 2017 was $ 2.3 trillion, comparable to the eighth largest GDP in the world according to LDC Latino Donor Collaboration. “This group will continue to lead the economy and companies that understand the Latinx perspective will be ready to succeed.” “With an increased national conversation on diversity, equality and inclusion, we are pleased to start 21 in ’21 in partnership with DHR,” he said. Lulu Curiel, President Emeritus and HBSLAA. “By engaging alumni and board-ready decision makers for the HBS board, we will move the needle towards diversity in the boardroom,” he said. Melissa Hart, Member of the Board of HBSLAA. The leader of this DHR effort is Giarman; Christine DeYoung, Leading partner, Commercial Growth Practice, Head of Private Capital Practice and an HBS alumni; AND Heather Smith, Partner, Global Board Practice and CEO. The work with them is Lizette Ibarra, Managing Partner of DHR Miami office and executive within the firm Diversity Practice with deep ties to the Latinx community. This team brings demonstrated success in setting up board directors for public and private companies across industry sectors and the size of market capitalization to increase shareholder value. They are also outstanding advocates for different candidates, sharing their experience to ensure more executives are ready for the board. About DHR International

For 30 years DHR International has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 offices spread across the globe. Well-known DHR consultants specialize in all industries and functions in order to provide top-level executive research, management assessment and success planning unparalleled services tailored to the unique qualities and specifications of our chosen customer base. For more information on DHR International, visit http://www.dhrinternational.com. About the Harvard Business School Latino Alumni Association

The Harvard Business School Latin Alumni Association (HBSLAA) is a nonprofit organization with the goal of connecting, empowering, and advocating for the Latinx business community. The organization is committed to creating a community that brings together alumni, current students, prospects and faculties to increase its impact on HBS and the national Latinx business community. HBSLAA works to achieve its mission by connecting the HBS Latinx collective community (prospects, students, alumni and faculty), empowering its graduates by creating learning and development opportunities and a platform for them to grow from retirement and advocated for color communities throughout Harvard University and globally. To learn more about HBSLAA, visit http://www.hbslaa.org.

