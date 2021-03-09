



There is a funny thing about the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships that opens on Wednesday in the buttermilk and runs until March 16: The athletes who were both invited said they are feeling less pressure on this event than in January for the X Aspen Games 2021. While this may sound counterintuitive as the World Cup draws a much larger field than the X Games and is held only twice a year, skiers and snowboarders who attended a press conference on Monday said so much. Viba is much more relaxed and a little lighter due to the weather and the larger field, said attendee Nick Goepper. As the X Games Aspen featured the top 10 athletes in each discipline, Goepper said, Here, there are the 50 best boys and girls for each event. He hopes to add the world champion title to a resume that includes the gold medalist in the slopestyle style of the X Games and the two-time Olympic medalist. About 300 athletes representing 37 nations are projected for the World Championships, according to US Ski and Snowboard. Many will stay in Aspen and its environs for the abrupt and half-pipe events of the U.S. Land Rover World Cup Grand Prix that immediately follow the World Championships and that will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. That the 2021 World Cup will be held at all during the global pandemic is something half-tube skier Aaron Blunck said he appreciates. Having in the snow near the house is even better. Having world championships in the state of Colorado is really nice, said Blunck, who will try out a World Championship with three peats after winning in 2017 and 2019. Blunck was also a surprise X-Games medalist in January after was only a few months beyond a serious training accident in Austria. Snowboarder Mark McMorris, who could not compete in the X Games 2021 due to a positive COVID-19 test, is coming off a recent victory in the natural selection country competition. McMorris said he was looking forward to his return to the soft style course at Buttermilk. Aspen has always been good to me. Getting back here is a very good relief for me, McMorris said. Maddie Mastro, who travels from Mammoth Mountain, California, and is expected to challenge American teammate Chloe Kim back in half-time again, talked about how less racing during this pandemic season has given her more motivation than ever and has ingrained something like a sense of normalcy. This is something I am really grateful for this season, said Mastro. Something else that athletes who are accustomed to living outside of their luggage mentioned on Monday as a cause for gratitude: Staying in the same place for two weeks. We don’t do it often, we decide, said Red Gerard, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist living in Silverthorne. To stay hanging on Aspen for 15 days, I can not be bumped. For the FIS World Championship TV schedule, visit usskiandsnowboard.org/follow/all-sports.

Madeleine Osberger is a contributing editor at Aspen Daily News.It can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter

