International
2021 US News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report released the fourth edition of his best report, which uses more than 70 metrics and thousands of data points to see the benefits of living in each of the 50 states in the US
This year, the winner is the state of Washington.
that simple the second year that the evergreen state sits at the top of the list, which weighs eight categories including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and the natural environment. Health care and education are considered the most important ranking.
According to the report, Washington is one of only two states ranked in the top half of each of the eight categories, ranking no. 3 for public infrastructure, fourth in education, fourth in economics, sixth in fiscal stability and eighth in health care. The second state, Minnesota, is also ranked high, but Washington pulled ahead in several categories.
Other high-ranking states include Utah, New Hampshire and Idaho.
The publication measured more than 70,000 responses to develop the rankings. They also shared which country ranked first in each category.
According to the ranking, Hawaii “leads the way” in healthcare, ranking no. 1 in quality of health care and access, and sixth in public health. A press release also noted that Hawaii “ranks first in several healthcare metrics including child health visits, healthcare affordability and preventable admissions.” Hawaii also ranks no. 1 for the natural environment.
When it comes to education, New Jersey “specifically has a commanding performance,” especially in the pre-K subcategories up to 12th grade. According to the press release, it is the only state to win “the top three places in each metric in that subcategory”.
The economy is strong in some states, but Utah gets the highest billing with “the impressive growth of its young population;” workers aged 25-29 increased by 4% between 2016 and 2019.
Meanwhile, Nevada ranks first for infrastructure while Iowa is No. 1 as far as possible. Alaska ranks first for fiscal stability and New Hampshire ranks best for crime and corrections.
The report also surveyed people about the coronavirus pandemic and its social impacts. According to the survey, conducted between November 2020 and February 2021, about 3 in 4 respondents “no longer spend time in social gatherings” of 10 people or more, in mass gatherings or “within local institutions”. Over half of respondents said they were no longer visiting family or friends.
When it came to the impact of the virus itself, 1 in 20 respondents said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and about half knew someone else who had tested positive. Eighteen percent of people said they knew someone who had died from the virus.
Most respondents said they were working remotely because of the virus, with only 18% of respondents saying they went to their workplace regularly. Slightly more than 10% of respondents said they were angry or fired, and an additional 8% said they saw their hours “significantly reduced”.
Many said their state had handled the pandemic well. While most respondents disagreed with the statement that “the federal government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well,” about 44% of respondents said they agreed with the same statement about their state government. Slightly more than 40% of people disagreed that their state government had warned of the pandemic well, while another 15% said they were neutral on the subject.
