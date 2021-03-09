The 13-year-old girl lied to the French teacher who was later beheaded, says her lawyer





A 13-year-old schoolgirl confessed to lying to a French teacher who was beheaded after showing his caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in the classroom, according to the girl’s lawyer. Samuel Paty, a high school teacher in a town near Paris, was killed last October by a radical Chechen teenager after cartoons were shown to students during a civic hour about free speech. Samuel Paty Twitter via Abaca / Sipa USA / AP Images

The unidentified girl told police she lied about being in class and falsely accused Paty of asking Muslim children to leave the classroom as he showed the pictures. Her father, who has been charged in connection with the murder, posted some inflammatory videos on Facebook based on the testimony of his daughter who identified Paty. “Everything in the investigation showed too early that she lied,” family lawyer Paty Virginie told Le Roy RTL radio on Tuesday. She said she was “skeptical” of the version of events narrated by the girl. On Monday, the girl’s lawyer, Mbeko Tabula, told AFP, “She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokeswoman.” Le Roy added, “A spokesperson for her? For the lies, for the events that never happened? This explanation does not convince me and makes me very angry because the facts are serious, they are tragic.” Paty’s assassination shocked France and led to a new debate about freedom of speech, the integration of France’s large Muslim population, and the role of social media in raising hatred. Trend news Trend News More



Paty was killed in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by the 18-year-old Muslim extremist from Russia, who had seen the online campaign against the teacher mounted by the father of a schoolgirl and another man, a well-known Islamic preacher. The two individuals behind the Facebook videos have been charged with “complicity in murder” for their posts and are awaiting trial in jail, while the schoolgirl has been charged with defamation. The killer was shot dead by police. A new security bill being debated in the French parliament would make it a prisoner offense to publish information online about a public servant knowing that doing so could cause them harm.

