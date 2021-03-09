The teenager was killed, the boy was seriously injured in the shooting in Jaljulia

A teenager was killed in a gun battle Tuesday night in the central Israeli city of Yaljulia, marking the 23rd Arab Israeli to die in violent circumstances this year. Another boy was also seriously injured in the incident.

According to public broadcaster Kan, the two were sitting outside their homes when they were shot. The report said the family was apparently involved in an underground criminal dispute, but it remains unclear whether the two boys were targeted.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

An elderly doctor at the scene said there was “a big mess, both victims were lying on the street with gunshot wounds.” “Immediately, we started treating them.”

“We quickly placed them in the emergency room to transport them to the hospital while continuing life-saving treatment,” said Dr. Magen David Adom.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital without signs of life, Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba said in a statement.

He was later identified as Muhammad Abdelrazek Ades.

The other victim, a 12-year-old boy who arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, was in “very serious” condition, and had undergone surgery, according to the hospital.

Mustafa Osama Hamed was seriously injured in a shooting in Jaljulia on March 9, 2021. (courtesy)

The injured boy was identified as Mustafa Osama Hamed.

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, said “there are no words to describe the magnitude of the horror and the heavy loss”.

“Hate criminals are the ones who pulled the trigger, but the government’s criminal negligence policy is no less guilty,” Odeh added.

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman expressed her anger over the shooting, similarly blaming both the criminals and the government.

“The hailstorm,” Touma-Sliman said, adding that “the blood is on the criminals, but the blame is also on the government and the police for neglecting our children.”

“Both are victims of the criminal negligence of Netanyahu and his government. “Netanyahu is responsible for the crime and negligence of the illegal weapons phenomenon in the Arab community,” said MK Heba Yazbak Joint List.

The Jaljulia Local Council announced that a general strike will be held in the city on Wednesday, following the deadly shooting.

Meanwhile, a second shooting incident in the Arab community was reported in the northern city of Sakhnin. A 35-year-old local was taken to Galilee Medical Center in moderate condition, the hospital said.

In another violent incident Tuesday night, a 22-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing on a highway between the towns of Midrakh Oz and Mishmar HaEmek in northern Israel. He was transported to Emek Medical Center by Magen doctors David Adom.

According to the nonprofit organization Abraham Initiatives, the deadly shooting in Jaljulia marks 23 Arabs who have died violently in Israel since the beginning of 2021.

Ending the spread of violence and organized crime is a top priority for Arab Israelis. In 2020, 96 Arab Israelis were killed, by far the highest annual number in recent memory.