Google Doodle celebrates the inventor of surgical masks





On its latest Doodle page, Google celebrates what Dr.’s 142nd birthday would be like. Wu Lien-teh, the inventor of an early version of the multi-layered surgical mask, on which we have all relied. Born March 10, 1879 to a Chinese-Malaysian family in Penang, Malaya, Wu was the first Chinese student to receive a medical degree from Cambridge University. In 1908, he was appointed deputy director of the Imperial Army Medical College of China, overseeing medical training for military personnel. Wu was also in charge of investigating 1911 Manchurian plague, an epidemic that killed 60,000 people. Wu quickly discovered that the disease had spread through respiratory transmission. He built an extra-protective surgical mask with layers of cotton and gauze, and Suggested members of the public as well as medical professionals to acquire the protective mask. According to a Google blog post around Doodle’s launch, Wu also “worked with government officials to establish quarantine stations and hospitals, limit travel, and implement progressive sterilization techniques.” Wu was able to contain the spread of the disease in just four months. Google worked with the Wu family, including his granddaughters Dr. Shan Woo Liu AND Ling Woo Liu, to document the inheritance of their ancestor. Speaking to Google about her family history, Dr. Liu said Wu influenced her career aspirations. “Growing up, we heard our fathers stories about our great-grandfather that he was famous for controlling Manchurian pneumonic plague, a disease that was deadly to almost everyone who got it,” she said. “His story stirred something in me, and from a young age, I dreamed of becoming a doctor … Today, as an emergency physician treating patients with COVID-19, I appreciate his bravery even more.” Wu in a laboratory in 1901. Image: Dr. Shan Woo Liu and Ling Woo Liu / google Wu went on to establish the Chinese Medical Association in 1915 and was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1935 for his work containing the epidemic in China. As a medical professional, Liu says she has seen the effect of her great-grandfather’s work firsthand. “I also feel closer to him than ever after encouraging my patients to practice social distancing and wear a mask, the techniques that he pioneered when he saved China and perhaps the world, from a disaster,” Liu said. “Wu Lien-teh remains as much a hero now as he was then.” Festive doodle of Dr. Wu is also accompanied by COVID-19 rsources AND safety recommendations, compiled by Google.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos