One in three women worldwide experience violence in their lifetime, says the WHO





The report’s findings are based on data from the WHO’s largest-ever study on the prevalence of violence against women.

“About 736 million are subject to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner – a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade,” the WHO statement added.

Intimate partner violence is the most common form suffered by women, with around 641 million affected worldwide. The organization said young women remain particularly vulnerable to such violence, with one in four women aged 15 to 24 suffering violence at the hands of an intimate partner by the time they reached their mid-twenties.

“It is deeply disturbing that this male-dominated violence against women not only continues unchanged, but is at its worst for young women aged 15-24 who may also be new mothers. And that was the situation before pandemic home warrants, “said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

She added, “Every government needs to take strong, proactive steps to address this, and including women in this way.” Location and wealth are essential factors, according to the report, which found that about 37% of women living in poorer countries had experienced physical or sexual violence from their intimate partner during their lifetime. In some countries, the prevalence of such violence was as high as one in two women. WHO official regions in Oceania, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest levels of intimate partner violence. Europe had the lowest rates, according to the WHO. “Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families and is exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said on Tuesday. “Violence against women cannot be stopped with a vaccine,” he added. “We can only fight it with ingrained and sustained efforts – by governments, communities and individuals – to change harmful attitudes, improve access to opportunities and services for women and girls, and foster healthy relationships and mutually respectable. “ The new WHO report is based on data collected from 2000 to 2018 and therefore does not reflect the number of pandemics against women. The United Nations has previously said that domestic abuse during the Covid-19 blockade is a “shadow pandemic”. On International Women’s Day, March 8, protests for equal rights were held around the world. Nearly 20,000 women gathered in Mexico City in anti-femicide protests. Violence against women is an ongoing issue in the country, with at least 969 women killed in 2020. Monday’s protests later turned violent, with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in riots, according to Mexico’s secretary of security and civil defense. According to Reuters, thousands of women also joined in International Women’s Day rallies across Spain as hundreds of people in Australia protested outside government buildings as a national political scandal intensified over the treatment of women in public life. If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, a list of directories worldwide is provided UN Women. You can also find a list of national agencies at Pixel projects.

CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos